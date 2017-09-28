Photo Credit: Courtesy: Agudat Efrat

Thousands of women around the world are dying to have a baby…Unfortunately, thousands of women would rather their unborn babies die—because they can’t afford bringing them to term. During the past year alone, 606 Jewish babies in Israel could not be saved from their tragic fate.

When Sarah was pregnant, she could barely afford rent—not to mention all the baby supplies she’d need once her baby was born. Eventually, things became so bad that she considered aborting her pregnancy. “How could I bring a child into this world without being able to provide him with a bed to sleep in?” she thought tearfully.

When Sarah heard about EFRAT, she decided to contact them. Immediately, EFRAT stepped in to help—giving Sarah the financial and emotional support she needed to ultimately bring a healthy baby girl into the world.

Sadly, Sarah’s story is not unique. Every year, approximately 40,000 Jewish abortions occur in Israel; sadly, most mothers who choose to abort their pregnancies do so because of financial or socio-economic issues.

This is where EFRAT, The Organization to Save Israel’s Babies, jumps in. The team of professionals and volunteers at EFRAT give pregnant women the necessary medical, emotional and financial assistance to allow them to bring their babies to term. New mothers backed by EFRAT receive complimentary baby kits including a crib, stroller, baby bath, clothing and basic equipment on their baby’s arrival. EFRAT delivers packages of diapers, formula and food for the family throughout the first two years of the child’s life. And throughout a woman’s pregnancy, birth, and beyond, EFRAT volunteers are on hand to lend women an empathetic ear, moral support, and compassionate advice and guidance. Because our belief is that financial issues can be worked out. But a life can never be restored.

More than 64,000 babies have been born as a direct result of EFRAT’s help. Nearly 3,700 babies were saved by EFRAT during the past year lone.

Jews all around the world are supporting the work of EFRAT to express their connection with Israel and to save precious Jewish lives.

Since no baby should lose her life because her mother can’t afford a crib.

EFRAT receives no government assistance and is dependent upon private donations and contributions. To learn more about EFRAT and to help support their work, click here.