Photo Credit: Abeles & Heymann

Abeles & Heymann has launched crowdfunding campaign to send Kosher salamis to families in Houston.

For every Abeles & Heymann Kosher salami you purchase for a family, Abeles & Heymann will match your purchase by sending an additional salami to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The goal is to raise $15,360 by September 14th.

In two weeks they plan to ship 3,072 kosher salamis (that amount is equal to two full pallets) to the kosher community of Houston just in time for the Jewish New Year.

Each Abeles & Heymann kosher salami you purchase for a family in Houston costs $10.00 and you can purchase as many as you like.

For every salami purchased, A&H will match that purchase by sending a salami too.

The ten dollar cost covers the salami and the logistics of shipping the salami to be distributed in Houston.

The salami will be sent to Chabad of Houston “Harvey Relief” and the Houston Federation who will distribute them to those families just in time for the holidays.

Click to send a salami to Houston.

