I can’t promise that all of these are accurate…though I remember seeing many of them. As a general statement, though, this works. This is my country…truly like no other in the world. I’m sure if you research all of these, you’ll find one or two that is inaccurate…but taken as a whole – I know that there’s no question the majority are easily proven.

Not at all bad for a country that is not yet 70 years old.

Did you know:

That Israel has the 8th longest life expectancy in the world: 82.0 years. More than the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

That relative to its size, Israel is the largest immigrant absorbing nation on Earth, it has absorbed 350% of its population in 60 years.

That Israel has more Nobel Prizes per capita than the United States, France and Germany. It has more laureates, in real numbers, than India, Spain and China.

That Israel’s capital city, Jerusalem, is a holy city for Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

That Israel is the only country in the world that entered the 21st century with a net gain of trees, made more remarkable by the fact that it is 60% desert.

That 93% of Israeli homes use Solar energy for water heating, the highest percentage in the world.

That Israeli scientific research institutions are ranked 3rd in the world.

That Israel is ranked 2nd in space sciences.

That Israel is one of the ten countries in the world capable of launching its own satellites.

That Israel produces more scientific papers per capita than any other nation by a large margin -109 per 10,000 people – as well as one of the highest per capita rates of patents filed.

That Israel has the 3rd highest rate of entrepreneurship amongst women in the world.

That Israel has attracted the most venture capital investment per capita in the world, 30 times more than Europe.

That Israel leads the world in patents for medical equipment.

That Israel has more NASDAQ listed companies than any other country, besides the US. More than all of Europe, India, China and Japan combined.

That in proportion to its population Israel has the largest number of startup companies in the world. In absolute numbers Israel has more startup companies than any other country besides the US.

That Israel has the highest number of museums per capita in the world.

That Israel is the 8th happiest country on Earth.

That Israel has one of the best healthcare systems in the world according to OECD.

That Israel is ranked 16th in the Human Development Index. It’s the highest standard of living in the Middle East, and the third highest in Asia.

That Israel is ranked 27th in terms of Gross domestic product per capita with $32,297.

That Israel is among the top three countries in cyber attack defense.

That Israel is the country which offers the best conditions for clean technology startup companies after Denmark.

That Israel has the highest ratio of university degrees to population in the world.

That Israeli universities are among the best of the world.

That Israel is the second-most educated country after Canada.

That Israel is the Middle East’s only “free” state, according to Freedom House annual report.

That almost 1/3 of all Israelis do volunteer work.

That Israel’s $300 billion economy is larger than all of its immediate neighbors combined.

That Israel has the highest percentage in the world of home computers per capita.

That Israel was the first nation in the world to adopt the Kimberly process, an international standard that certifies diamonds as “conflict free.”

That Israel has the largest fleet of F-16 aircraft outside of the US, numbering 250.

That the proportion of women among R&D workers in Israel is approximately 23.4%. This puts Israel in second place behind Denmark. Women earned 37% of all degrees granted in science and engineering in Israel, one of the highest proportions in the world.

That the military of Israel is ranked the 11th most powerful military in the world.