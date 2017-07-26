Photo Credit: YouTube
- Here we go again! No words. When is the next election?
- Bibi. Shelf-life. Over. Period.
- Israel adopts ghetto mentality.
- The point is that we are supposed to be a democracy, the only one in the middle east, right, so how can it be that there are metal detectors only for non-muslims?
- I know 2 year-olds with more guts!
- I remember the “bibi tov layehudim” campaign. They are all tov when they talk. They are all sell-outs whenever they are offered an opportunity for change. This is the really status quo.
- We need to move out of our status quo choices and look somewhere outside of the career politicians.
- I’m OK with removing detectors, as long as we remove Al Aqsa after the next attack.
- OK – so Bibi caved. No real surprise
- Sorry, appeasing the idiocy, intolerance, and violence of the Muslims is a mistake.
- We don’t live in Kansas, we live in the jungle of the Arab/Muslim world, with its own rules. To them “symbols” mean a lot, therefore to deal with our Muslim enemies properly, we also have to place emphasis on the symbolic.
- Looking for a new party. Likud is clearly just Labour in wolves’ clothing.
- I got da The “Bibi Blues”
- This is just terrible – I can’t believe Israel capitulated – it will never be safe in Israel now!
- This is ridiculous
- Disgusting government
- We live in Chelm
