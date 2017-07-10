Photo Credit: pixabay + INTR

UNESCO is fast becoming the cheapest and most readily available subject for jokes. Anger fast becomes hysterics as you realize the absurdity of their latest claims. Bibi Netanyahu calls them “delusional.” That’s pretty much a compliment.

One thing I love about the Jewish people is that when the going gets tough, rather than break, we either are driven to tears or to laughter. Happily, this time, we choose laughter. A few samples:

UNESCO Declares Katz’s Deli “Palestinian Heritage Site” – click here for the details.

Archaeologists have performed Carbon-12 dating and placed the artifact at approximately June 29, 2017 (also known as the Absurd Age) (Hat tip to Zev Shandalov) UNESCO announces it is busy studying the land of Israel for other important Palestinian Heritage sites. Has already recognized Ahmed’s Barn and Grill (promises all waitresses are under the age of 12 and alcohol only offered to those in the back rooms).

that they believe date back at least 800,000 years. Based on information provided by the Palestine Official Tourism Site, it is believed that Palestinian history dates back one million years and that the Spinners were the main toys of the aristocracy, which ceased to exist about 799,999 years ago. The World Court has received a motion filed by the Palestinian Authority to order all profits from the modern-day Spinners by turned over to the Palestinians. Meanwhile, local Israeli officials believe the plastic and metal Spinner toys discovered in the hi-tech Afek Park in the center of the company are a bit more recent. Said Moshe Cohen, “I sweep here every day but I was sick last Wednesday and Thursday so my guess is that the Spinners are about 4 days old, maybe five if they left them here after noon on Tuesday.” Moscow has canceled an upcoming visit by the UNESCO Culture Committee, fearing that the Kremlin might soon fall prey to the wisdom of the Endangered Heritage Committee nomination process.

When it gets to be too much, sometimes, you really have to laugh…LATMA again, folks: