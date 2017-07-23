Please God, watch over my baby today. My youngest, last soldier. Please shield his body and protect his heart. Watch over him and all our soldiers as they watch over our land. Don’t let him know about the tears I have cried these last 24 hours, how I am missing him. I know I”m being pathetic and stupid…but please protect him, his unit and his friends, all units, all of them. They are all my sons and daughters and I’m so very worried about them. You are their Protector, even as they are ours.

Please God, give our leaders the strength to fight the illogical demand that WE surrender to terror, that we risk the lives of our soldiers and our people, lest we insult them. How is it possible that we are expected not to be insulted by their attempts to kill us, while still be expected to understand their insult at having to walk through a metal detector?

Please God, whatever their insanity, their hatred, their violence, please protect our sons and daughters today. Let them rage, but let their shouts mean nothing. Please protect our land from the arson attacks, from the axes they wield, the knives they flash, the guns they seek to hide, the explosives that are their companions.

Please God watch over Jerusalem, the heart of our people, the soul of our nation. Protect our beautiful city and grant us peace.