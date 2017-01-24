Goldstein on Gelt: Is the Solution to Child Poverty to Give Away Money?



Doug Goldstein

Photo Credit: Courtesy



Why did Bituach Leumi decide to give Israeli children free money? Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, a licensed investment advisor who helps people meet their savings goals, speaks with Professor John Gal, chair of the Social Welfare Policy program at the Taub Center, about the program to alleviate child poverty. Professor Gal discusses how the program works and whether it will be successful in giving children a head start in life. Will the new program encourage increased savings?

Should you invest your money in a casino instead of the stock market?

Roger Whitney, the Retirement Answer Man, co-hosts this episode of The Goldstein on Gelt Show. Find out why some people prefer to bet in a casino, where the odds are stacked in favor of the house, rather than putting their money into the stock market, where historically chances of making a profit are much higher. Can you really make successful financial decisions based on chance?

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to www.GoldsteinOnGelt.com

About the Author: Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: