Goldstein on Gelt: Life Expectancy Alert: Is Outliving Your Money a Justified Fear?

As life expectancy continues to increase, what can you do to make your money last longer? Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, cross-border investment advisor, speaks with Steve Vernon, researcher at the Stanford Center for Longevity and author of Money for Life: Turn Your IRA and 401(k) Into a Lifetime Retirement Paycheck and Recession-Proof Your Retirement Years. Get an overview of the various long-term income options available to you when you retire.

Three things to do in 2017 to become financially secure

Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., shares three simple steps that you can take this year to stay financially secure. Find out what these steps are on today’s financial podcast.

