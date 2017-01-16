The Short Vort: Yakov “Lives”



Dr. Martin Luther King addressing college students

Good Morning!

Interestingly enough, the first Passuk in Parshas VaYechi informs us that Yakov Avinu ‘lived’ in the land of Mitzrayim for 17 years.

The Meshech Chochma –Rabbi Meir Simcha of Dvinsk (1843–1926) – points out very insightfully (as he always does) that there are some people who live just for themselves; there are others who live for their community; and there are others-who are even greater- who live for their entire country.

The Torah was conveying to us by writing- “And Jacob lived in the land of Egypt for seventeen years,”- that Yakov Avinu was an individual who lived and impacted not only on his family and not even just on the Jewish community of Goshen- rather, Yakov lived for the entire country of Egypt.

Indeed, it is for this reason that the famine which ceased with his arrival in Egypt, returned upon his death.

This is why the verse states: “This is an intense mourning for the Egyptians.” (50:11)

Yakov ‘lived’ not only for his family and not only for the Jews; rather, he ‘lived’ for the entire nation of Egypt and therefore when he lived and when he died it impacted on the entire society; Jew and non-Jew.

There is no doubt that Yakov was completely meticulous and careful about the necessary observance of those laws which are a safeguard for Jewish uniqueness and exceptionality.

Yet, his recognition of our need to always remain insular and parochial did not preclude him from taking an interest and having a genuine care and compassion for the general Egyptian population.

Somehow Yakov was able to balance the needs of his family and himself to retain their Jewish identity while not neglecting or ignoring the fact that he needs to be a concerned and caring citizen of his adopted homeland.

Too often we as Orthodox Jews fail to properly balance our need to be insular with our obligation to be community oriented.

We tend to be dismissive of genuinely good and important events and causes in the general community simply because it is not “Jewish”; this is inconsistent with the philosophy and world view of Yakov our father who preached and practiced the obligation to be concerned and caring about the issues in our general society.

One specific example is Martin Luther King Day which is tomorrow Monday the 16th of January.

The idea of non-violent expression of our views and the belief in the necessity for civil rights for all Americans, regardless of their religion or skin color is something which every Jewish person can and should embrace.

No one is advocating a lessening of our vigilance with regard to guarding against the dangers posed by the secular world; however, I am advocating for a halachically acceptable and Torah mandated embrace of those values and concerns which are in harmony with our views even if the beneficiaries of these movements and causes are primarily non-Jews.

We as Jews must learn from Yakov Avinu to be in the forefront of support for those movements and organizations which benefit to society as a whole.

By embracing these social-justice causes we emulate the character of Yakov who made his care and concern for the well-being of all Egyptians a priority of his life.

Rabbi Ron Yitzchok Eisenman

About the Author: Rabbi Ron Yitzchok Eisenman is rav of Congregation Ahavas Israel in Passaic, New Jersey. His book, “The Elephant in the Room,” is available either directly from the author or at Amazon.com

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

