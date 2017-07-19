After the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the UN Security Council passed UN Resolution 1701. The resolution sets guidelines for both Hezbollah and Israel to end the hostilities. Over the years, Hezbollah repeatedly ignored and violated these guidelines.

Resolution 1701 calls for a full cessation of hostilities based on these 5 principles:

1.“Security arrangements to prevent the resumption of hostilities, including the establishment between the Blue Line and the Litani river of an area free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL as authorized in paragraph 11, deployed in this area;”

Hezbollah uses several methods to disrupt the activity of UNIFIL forces. Hezbollah militants who have been caught carrying out operations, gathering intelligence, and transferring arms have reportedly provoked and disrupted the peacekeeping forces.



2.“Full implementation of the relevant provisions of the Taif Accords, and of resolutions 1559 (2004) and 1680 (2006), that require the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon, so that, pursuant to the Lebanese cabinet decision of 27 July 2006, there will be no weapons or authority in Lebanon other than that of the Lebanese State;”

Hezbollah has over 120,000 missiles in its arsenal, including long-range rockets that can reach the length of the State of Israel. Also in their stockpile are drones, advanced anti-ship missiles, and aerial defense systems. While Hezbollah is a Lebanese political party, they maintain separate weaponry. These advanced weapons don’t belong to Lebanon, but Hezbollah, which violates UN Resolution 1701.

3. “No foreign forces in Lebanon without the consent of its Government;”

Hezbollah was founded on Iranian influence and has kept close ties ever since. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force oversees Hezbollah. They supervise preparations for the next war and training of commanders and fighters. There are Iranian officials responsible for specific units within Hezbollah. IRGC’s Quds Force’s leadership positions in Hezbollah makes them foreign forces within Lebanon.

4. “No sales or supply of arms and related materiel to Lebanon except as authorized by its Government;”

Hezbollah depends on Iranian financial and ballistic support finance and arms. Hezbollah has a sophisticated smuggling system to get weapons from Iran, through Syria. Once in Lebanon, arms are distributed and stored in Shia dominated areas such as Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and the south. Iran gives Hezbollah advanced drones, anti-ship missiles, long-range missiles, and air defense systems.

5.“Affirms that all parties are responsible for ensuring that no action is taken contrary to paragraph 1 that might adversely affect the search for a long-term solution, humanitarian access to civilian populations, including safe passage for humanitarian convoys, or the voluntary and safe return of displaced persons, and calls on all parties to comply with this responsibility and to cooperate with the Security Council;”

Hezbollah’s mission states that Shiite villages are designed battlefields. Hundreds of arms depots, thousands of militants, and tens of thousands of rockets are distributed throughout Southern Lebanon. Hezbollah uses civilian buildings in Southern Lebanese villages as military outposts. Command and control posts are right in the middle of civilian areas; near schools, hospitals, and mosques. Hezbollah has used and continues to use the Lebanese people as a strategic advantage in anticipation of any future conflict with the IDF.

Hezbollah has been collecting vast amounts of arms and ammunition for years. Their armed personnel have crossed into Israeli territory, carrying out various operational missions. Hezbollah continues to violate UN Resolution 1701 and international law, and is not stopping.