Photo Credit: Alephbeta

Anti-Semitism is what Anti-Semitism does.

The Mennonite Church USA has joined the BDS movement, and voted, 98% in favor, of boycotting Israel.

Advertisement

To make themselves feel like good religious Mennonites, their document sprinkles their feelings of guilt over their past complicity in the Holocaust, past anti-semitism, blah, blah, blah.

What a religion.

You can continue to do what is evil in the eyes of God as along as you confess and falsely lament your past evils in the eyes of God.

How “serendipitous” that their decision to join the haters of Israel lines up with this week’s Parshat Balak and the story of Balaam son of Beor.

King Balak wanted Balaam to curse the Jewish People. But God didn’t want his people cursed or harmed — for we are blessed.

Here are a few key verses that the Mennonites apparently excised from their Bible, probably in a 98% vote:

Numbers 22:12

And God said unto Balaam: ‘Thou shalt not go with them; thou shalt not curse the people; for they are blessed.’

And of course:

Number 24:1-9

1 And when Balaam saw that it pleased the LORD to bless Israel, he went not, as at the other times, to meet with enchantments, but he set his face toward the wilderness. 2 And Balaam lifted up his eyes, and he saw Israel dwelling tribe by tribe; and the spirit of God came upon him. 3 And he took up his parable, and said: The saying of Balaam the son of Beor, and the saying of the man whose eye is opened; 4 The saying of him who heareth the words of God, who seeth the vision of the Almighty, fallen down, yet with opened eyes: 5 How goodly are thy tents, O Jacob, thy dwellings, O Israel! 6 As valleys stretched out, as gardens by the river-side; as aloes planted of the LORD, as cedars beside the waters; 7 Water shall flow from his branches, and his seed shall be in many waters; and his king shall be higher than Agag, and his kingdom shall be exalted. 8 God who brought him forth out of Egypt is for him like the lofty horns of the wild-ox; he shall eat up the nations that are his adversaries, and shall break their bones in pieces, and pierce them through with his arrows. 9 He couched, he lay down as a lion, and as a lioness; who shall rouse him up? Blessed be every one that blesseth thee, and cursed be every one that curseth thee.

Now that they have boycotted Israel, they have the nerve to call for outreach to build stronger relations with the Jewish community.

Understand this, WE REJECT YOU. God rejects you. You are the Cursed, by your own hand.

There is no Spirit of God in the Mennonite community and No Salvation for them as they have Rejected the Word of God.

I cannot make it any clearer than that.