Photo Credit: Knesset Channel

From the Knesset podium, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely recommended that UNESCO and Israeli-Arab MKs read and familiarize themselves with two books. The first is the Bible, which describes the Jewish people’s history in Hebron and Israel.

The second book is Assaf A. Voll’s “A History of the Palestinian People – From Ancient Times to the Modern Era” (Hebrew edition).

One can only hope they would read and learn something.

But I won’t hold my breath waiting.

P.S. There’s a crowdfunding campaign to send copies of the book to UNESCO.