Shiloh Musings: The World Gangs Up on Israel and Trump

I don’t expect any international support for the State of Israel. We don’t have any true allies. All of the nice words are just lip-service to mask the simple fact that there isn’t a country that would truly mourn if Israel ceased to exist. Individual, yes, but not countries. Why else does the United Nations spend so much time condemning Israel, while there are really horrible things going on in other parts of the world?

Remember that it took over half a century for other countries to begin building Holocaust memorials. And even if they mention that the Nazis were evil, they generalize it and lump the systematic murder of Jews with the discrimination and murder of the handicapped, homosexuals etc.

And now in Europe, at this Paris meeting, over seventy countries have sent representatives to try to find a way to facilitate the replacement of Israel with a new Arab country which they will call Palestine, sic.

At Paris meeting, major powers to warn Trump over Middle East peace

Major powers will send a message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday that a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians is the only way forward, and warn that his plan to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem could derail peace efforts.

Some 70 countries, including key European and Arab states as well as the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, are due in Paris for a meeting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected as “futile” and “rigged”. Neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians will be represented.

But, just five days before Trump is sworn in, the conference provides a platform for countries to send a strong signal to the future American leader.

Trump has pledged to pursue more pro-Israeli policies and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv, where it has been for 68 years, to Jerusalem, all but enshrining the city as Israel’s capital despite international objections. (Reuters)

Donald Trump, the incoming American President is being told “not to rock the boat.” There’s a great irony in that, because the very election of Donald Trump was a cry from the “non-elite” American citizens, those not represented by mainstream media, academia and cinema, that they wanted to “rock the boat.” They want serious change, because aren’t happy with the direction their country has been going under lame-duck outgoing POTUS Barack Hussein Obama.

All of this is so deja vu for me. Remember that I’m old enough to have been perfectly aware during the frightening weeks that led up to the 1967 Six Days War to remember how quickly and enthusiastically the United Nations removed its “peacekeeping” forces from the area after being ordered to by Egypt’s Nasser. And I remember how Israel fought without any human, diplomatic ally to a totally miraculous and unprecedented victory. That’s because the Jewish People and individuals all over the world prayed for Israel’s survival.

When the dust settled, Israel had not only survived but liberated all of Jerusalem and the Land to to the Jordan River on the east, the Golan heights on the North and to the Suez Canal on the South. Those became Israel’s new borders. According to International Law and all historic precedent, this Land belongs to Israel.

Unfortunately, Leftist, weak-willed secular Israelis were ruling and decided that the liberated Land should be used as a bargaining chip to “make peace” with the Arabs. They didn’t understand that Peace was already in our hands and that their policy would destroy that Peace. And in that vacuum, stepped those who had already invented the idea of a “Palestine,” sic, and they have been trying that weapon to destroy the State of Israel ever since.

Yes, here we go again…

Batya Medad

About the Author: Batya Medad blogs at Shiloh Musings.

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

