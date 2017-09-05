Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

It’s no secret that the Israeli Supreme Court has an agenda. And their agenda is of the extreme Left variety. The “justices” consider it their job to decide rulings according to their “moral compass,” rather than the laws voted by the Knesset, Israel’s legislature.

The Extreme Leftist Israeli Supreme Court has totally lost its legal and moral moorings in its rulings about the illegal migrants invading the State of Israel.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that illegal infiltrators cannot be detained indefinitely for refusing to be voluntarily deported. (Arutz 7)

The illegals have been invading Israel without work permits. They are breaking the law. They are criminals, and the Israeli Supreme Court is treating them as above the law. This is consistent with the philosophy of the Extreme Left here in Israel that sees these illegals as pitiful refugees and equates them with Jews who tried to flee the Nazi regime before and during Hitler’s rule. And they claim that welcoming the illegals is what Judaism teaches. Such a comparison shows no accurate knowledge of history and less of Judaism. They are being labeled as “migrants,” but the truth is that they aren’t really migrants.

mi·grantˈmīɡrənt/

noun

1. a worker who moves from place to place to do seasonal work.

These illegals seem to be here to stay. They like living in Israel, where salaries, general conditions, healthcare etc are far superior to where they came from what they are being offered as alternatives. Many are establishing families or bringing their families from abroad. Many now live in a poor neighborhood in Tel Aviv in such numbers that the veteran residents no longer feel safe.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on Monday morning spoke about his trip to south Tel Aviv and the attempts to solve the problem of the infiltrators by legal means..

Deri quietly visited Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, together with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu). The visit included the same areas Netanyahu toured publicly last Thursday – Neve Sha’anan, Levinsky Park and the Hatikva neighborhood.

“I have been on official trips to Tel Aviv in the past, together with Interior Ministry staff,” Deri told Kol Hai Radio in an interview. “But a night trip with the Prime Minister in Tel Aviv’s alleys brought Netanyahu and I to understand that we’re in a different country. It’s horrific to see how synagogues have become cafes.” (Arutz 7)

Law-abiding Israeli citizens have gone to the courts to have the illegals taken out of the country, but the Israeli Supreme Court has defended the law-breakers against the law-abiders. This is the same court that has no compunctions about destroying the homes of Israeli citizens on the vaguest suspicion that the land may have been promised to an Arab by the illegally occupying Jordan over half a century ago. But when it comes to the rights of a Jewish community in Tel Aviv, suddenly the occupiers, the illegals have more rights.

The Supreme Court Judges weren’t elected by the citizens of the State of Israel. We demand true justice, not extreme Leftist ideology.