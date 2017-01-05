web analytics
January 5, 2017 / 7 Tevet, 5777
When the State of Israel Rules Against an Israeli Soldier [video]

Ari Fuld

Photo Credit: Ari Fuld


An angry Ari Fuld discusses when the boundaries get blurred between the good guys and the bad guys.:

Ari Fuld

About the Author: Ari Fuld is a sergeant in an IDF reserves elite paratroopers unit. His is the assistant director of Standing Together, an organization that supports IDF soldiers.

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

