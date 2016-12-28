Obama’s UN Abstention Was Enabled By American Jews’ Blind Democratic Party Loyalty



{Originally posted to the author’s blogsite, The Lid}

Over the weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed his anger over the UN Security Council (UNSC) vote including the ambassadors of all the countries on the UNSC President Obama and John Kerry. IMHO he should have directed his anger to one more group; American Jews blind Democratic party loyalty empowered Obama to stab Israel in the back.

Over thirty years ago Secretary of State James Baker said “F**k the Jews they won’t vote for us anyway.” But because most American Jews’ Blind Democratic Party Loyalty no matter what, today Democrats Party politicians act as if their stance is “F**k the Jews they will vote for us whatever we do!”

In 2008 despite all the warnings, despite the fact that Barack Obama sat in a church hearing anti-Semitic sermons for two decades, despite the fact that he was close friends with Palestinian Liberation Organization spokesman Rashid Khalidi. Even before the election the Jewish community knew that at a 2003 event honoring Khalidi, Obama had made a toast that was so anti-Israel that the liberal L.A. Times hid the tape. Before the 2008 election Obama had already surrounded himself with anti-Semitic and anti-Israel advisers. Ignoring all that, the Jewish community gave Obama 78% of the Jewish vote. The vote was led by the leadership of certain major Jewish organizations who despite their phony claims of bi-partisanship, have a blind allegiance to the Democratic Party. That allegiance was so strong that when the Democratic Party demanded that V.P. Candidate Sarah Palin’s invitation to speak at an anti-Iran rally be rescinded these major Jewish organizations complied.

During his first term President Obama proved to be the most anti-Israel president since the modern state of Israel was created in 1948. But it shouldn’t have been as surprise.

At the very beginning of his administration Obama told the supposed Jewish leadership that one of his goals was to drive a wedge between the US and Israel. “When there is no daylight,” the president told American Jewish leaders in 2009, “Israel just sits on the sidelines and that erodes our credibility with the Arabs.” The explanation ignored Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza and its two previous offers of Palestinian statehood in Gaza, almost the entire West Bank and half of Jerusalem—both offers rejected by the Palestinians.

Actually, wasn’t exactly Jewish leadership the President spoke with. Obama decided to include the leader of the anti-Israel organization J Street in his meeting promoting them to leadership. J Street is a George Soros created with that had no legitimacy in the Jewish community. At the same time Obama pushed Jewish members of Congress to endorse J Street by lending their name to the organizations first national conference. That first meeting also sent a different signal to those Jewish leaders Obama left out Mort Klein of the Zionist Organization of America who was usually included in these type of meetings off his list, because unlike the rest of the leadership Mort didn’t have blind allegiance to the Democratic Party.

Despite all this, despite telling leaders he was going to drive a wedge, despite the fact he was picking his own version of Jewish leadership, not one of the people who attended the meeting publicly objected, warned the Jewish community.

Obama even foreshadowed the Iran deal during his first months in office. During his 2009 speech in Cairo he said, “No single nation should pick and choose which nations hold nuclear weapons,” which foreshadowed his future negotiations with the rogue Iranian regime.

During the first term Obama continued to surround himself with anti-Israel and anti-Semitic advisers even including Al Sharpton who led two anti-Jewish riots in NYC, or Robert Malley who has not only written anti-Israel essays but his dad was a close friend of Yasser Arafat, these haters plus many more were all appointed without a peep from the supposed Jewish leadership.

During his first term when Obama constantly announced anti-Israel policies, not one of these Jewish leaders opened their mouth. Not one of them called on the silent Democratic Party “supporters of Israel” in congress to criticize this president. Because of that not one of those congressional Democrats complained which enabled even more bad behavior.

Despite an anti-Israel first term as the 2012 election neared, The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee in a joint statement asked their fellow Jews to pledge not to criticize Obama’s anti-Israel policy. They said it was to keep the issue bi-partisan but it was because their leadership was very partisan—supporting progressive issues and the Democratic Party candidate. Another of those supposedly “bi-partisan” leaders Jack Rosen of the American Jewish Congress actually had fundraisers for the president in his home.

Even in 2016 after the election the ADL supported an anti-Israel, anti-Semite Keith Ellison, and crapped all over Steve Bannon who has actively participated in pro-Israel and pro-Jewish rallies.

On Obama’s insistence, the Democrats removed four pro-Israel planks from their party platform in 2012, when they tried to add one (Jerusalem as capital of Israel) back, the convention voted no but the leadership lied and said it was passed. The planks about not returning to the 1949 armistice lines, not negotiating with Hamas, and Palestinian refugees will return to Palestinian territory as opposed to Israel were never put back. But despite the fact that was on top of the most anti-Israel president in history almost 70% of Jews who voted rewarded Obama by voting for him again.

Famous Jewish supporters of Israel like Alan Dershowitz and former NYC Mayor Ed Koch who criticized Obama as being anti-Israel during his first term, all of a sudden forgave him as Election Day neared. When I pointed out the hypocrisy to the former Mayor, in true Ed Koch style he told me to “go to hell!” If you knew Ed Koch that was a badge of honor.

When they interviewed the president during a teleconference about the Iran deal for the Jewish community, the head of he Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations and the head of the Jewish Federation didn’t challenge him about the deal. This is not to say they should have been rude, but instead of asking specific questions about the side deals, or about the fact that the U.S. is obligated to protect Iran’s nuclear plants, or the paragraph which allows Iran to take the money and then leave the deal, or the part about Iran doing its own inspections or any specific question about the deal, these two supposed leaders attached their lips firmly on the arse of the POTUS and asked softballs like, “Can the U.S. Israel relationship be repaired?” Or when the president lied during his opening statement, they didn’t question him about it. Perhaps they didn’t read the agreement, perhaps they were trying to protect the president, but it was just another way the Jewish community enabled Barack Obama and the Democratic Party to ignore the Jewish voters.

Then after eight years of a president of the United States did his best to delegitimize the Jewish State, ignored previous US/Israel deals, publicly berated Israel at every opportunity, leaving Israel’s Premier to sit and stew with the Israeli delegation in a White House conference room for an hour because they wouldn’t capitulate to the President’s demands, and even blaming Israel and American Jews for pushing the U.S. into the Iraq war while he was trying to sell-in the disastrous Iran Deal and sent some of his political advisers to Israel along with State Department money, all in an attempt to defeat Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Israel’s most recent election, the Democrats nominated to replace him with Hillary Clinton the woman who was Obama’s partner in screwing Israel during his first administration. Despite the fact that Hillary has made a career of being anti-Israel, and surrounded herself with anti-Semites, 71% of Jews voted for her over Donald Trump who is strongly pro-Israel and pro-Jewish.

People shouldn’t be surprised. By voting Democratic despite their anti-Israel policies and anti-Semitic statements, and our supposed leaders supporting the Democratic Party despite their anti-Israel policies (and their vows of bi-partisanship) we taught the Democrats that they could do anything they want to the Jews, or on Jewish issues and we will support them in the next election, we will give them our campaign donations and we will give them our votes.

Obama had Susan Powers abstain in Friday’s UNSC vote because Jewish voters have been committing Jew-i-cide…supporting a party that hates them. Ze’ev Jabotinsky was correct when he wrote in “The Iron Wall:”

“It is incredible what political simpletons Jews are. They shut their eyes to one of the most elementary rules of life, that you must not “meet halfway” those who do not want to meet you.”

Candidates’ positions are influenced by their voters to some extent. Progressives have become the most important voting bloc in the Democratic Party, they tend to be anti-Israel (just check out the last two DNC Platforms, and included amongst are many anti-Semites.Why do you think Keith Ellison is the leading candidate to take over the DNC? So if the Jews are going to blindly vote Democratic anyway, why not appease the progressives and crap on Israel?

On the Republicans side the reason many GOP candidates are pro-Israel is the evangelical vote that is a major part of their base. But if the very pro-Israel evangelicals ever lose their influence in the party, Jewish issues will be truly bi-partisan…. both parties wont care about them.

There is only one way to avoid anti-Israel bipartisanship. First of all, Jews need to start voting for the other guys—not blindly, but look at Republican candidates with an open mind. The other thing the Jewish community has to do is stop financially supporting groups whose leadership blindly supports progressive politics and parties. There are plenty of Jewish charities to give money to…I strongly urge my fellow Jews to donate to those groups instead of the blatantly political ones like the ADL, The Jewish Federation, The American Jewish Congress, The American Jewish Committee and any organization that support the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations. Only by shifting the Jewish vote and moving our money away from Democratic organizations masquerading as Jewish ones will we be able to make BOTH parties fight for our support by backing those issues important to the Jewish community.

Jeff Dunetz

About the Author: Jeff Dunetz blogs at Yid with Lid

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

