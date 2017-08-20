Photo Credit: courtesy

Yesterday the president asked, where does it stop? If Confederate monuments such as those of Robert E. Lee are torn down, who else gets torn down? To prove a point maybe we should be tearing down memorials and renaming anything in the United States now named after racists or bigots of any kind, even if they are not known for their bigotry.

At the very least, when the mainstream media talks about these types of people, why don’t they tell the truth? Today the media is talking about the Antisemitism of the neo-Nazis but why do they ignore Jew-hatred when it doesn’t give them an opportunity to bash President Trump.

There are so many haters, racists, and anti-Semites in American history, some are still alive and active, others aren’t but are looked at as heroes. So to help people get started with eliminating any tribute to racists and bigots, below is a list of 20 people who should not be honored or memorialized by Americans in any way:

James Baker: Presidential Chief of Staff and Secretary of State, Usually called a statesman by the MSM, famous for saying “F**k the Jews they won’t vote for us anyway.” Jimmy Carter: U.S. President, Anti-Semite, who once turned down someone for the board of the National Holocaust Museum because his name sounded too Jewish. Keith Ellison: Congressman (D-MN), Supporter of Muslim Brotherhood, Louis Farrakhan Henry Ford: Anti-Semitic entrepreneur who hated Jews, and whose Ford Foundation promoted antisemitism at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism Ben Franklin: Not only owned slaves but thought people of African descent were inferior Ulysses S. Grant: General/U.S. President issued the most notorious anti-Jewish official order in American history, expelling all Jews in his military district Andrew Jackson: General/U.S. President Slave owner and infamous killer of Native Americans Thomas Jefferson: President/Slave Owner. Even after writing “All men are created equal” Jefferson continued to buy, sell, and own people. And the only ones he ever freed were the children born to him by slave Sally Hemmings. Charles Lindbergh: Aviator/American Hero White Supremacist and Anti-Semite, “Racial strength is vital politics, a luxury. If the white race is ever seriously threatened, it may then be time for us to take our part in its protection” James Clark McReynolds: Associate Justice of the Supreme Court “A blatant bigot, McReynolds would not accept “Jews, drinkers, blacks, women, smokers, married or engaged individuals” as law clerks.” Barack Obama: President of the United States, Anti-Semite whose low-lights included surrounding himself with anti-Semites, refused to admit that terrorist attacks against Jews had anything to do with Jews, during selling of Iran deal inferred that it was the Jews who drove America into Iraq war, and said Jewish people aren’t allowed to purchase houses from Palestinians. Franklin Delano Roosevelt: President Of The United States, his Anti-Semitism caused the deaths of at least 200,000 in the Holocaust and he threw Japanese people in internment camps. Sen Richard Russell (D-GA): Racist leader of the segregationist movement in the Senate. Al Sharpton: Racial Agitator/Advisor to Democratic Politicians-Racist/anti-Semite who led two anti-Semitic pogroms in New York City. Roger Taney: Chief Justice of The USSC; Wrote horrible Dred Scott decision which said among other things, that African-Americans, having been considered inferior at the time the United States Constitution was drafted, were not part of the original community of citizens and, whether free or slave, could not be considered citizens of the United States Helen Thomas: Journalist, Still adored by members of the White House press pool who believed she was fired because she was anti-Israel. Wrong! She was an Anti-Semite who said things such as, “There’s no question about that. Congress, the White House, and Hollywood, Wall Street, are owned by the Zionists. “ Bishop Desmond TuTu: Human Rights Activist, Anti-Semite was awarded the Presidential Medal Of Freedom by anti-Semitic President Barack Obama. He travels the worlds spewing hatred such as “the Jews thought they had a monopoly on God” Sen Strom Thurmond: (D&R-SC) During the debate on the Civil Rights Act of 1957, he conducted the longest filibuster ever by a lone senator, at 24 hours and 18 minutes in length, nonstop. George Washington: Father of our Country, Slave Owner. Woodrow Wilson: President, A racist who among other sins segregated the armed forces.