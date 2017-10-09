Photo Credit: YouTube

{Originally posted to the author’s website, The Lid}

This Thursday is THE day. According to multiple sources, President Trump has tentatively scheduled an Iran speech on Oct. 12 in which he will announce he will not certify the JCPOA (Iran nuke deal), but he will not pull out of the deal either. The decertification will be based on his decision that the deal is not in the national security interests of the United States.

Advertisement

The Corker-Cardin bill passed because President Obama maneuvered around the Constitutional requirement for Senate approval of treaties by calling the JCPOA an “agreement”, requires the President shall, at least every 90 days, determine whether the President is able to certify that:

Iran is fully implementing the agreement,

Iran has not committed a material breach of the agreement,

Iran has not taken any action that could significantly advance its nuclear weapons program, and

suspension of sanctions against Iran is appropriate and proportionate to measures taken by Iran with respect to terminating its illicit nuclear program and vital to U.S. national security interests.

The President’s refusal to certify the deal will open a 60-day window for Congress to reimpose sanctions on Iran. The word is the Trump administration will use the window to build some leverage and try to negotiate a fix of the deal’s worst flaws.

The biggest reason for the President’s decision is the IAEA’s announcement that has been unable to verify “Section T” of the agreement, which outlines “Activities which could contribute to the design and development of a nuclear explosive device”

Per the deal those activities include:

Designing, developing, acquiring, or using computer models to simulate nuclear explosive devices.

Designing, developing, fabricating, acquiring, or using multi-point explosive detonation systems suitable for a nuclear explosive device, unless approved by the Joint Commission for non-nuclear purposes and subject to monitoring

Designing, developing, fabricating, acquiring, or using explosive diagnostic systems (streak cameras, framing cameras and flash x-ray cameras) suitable for the development of a nuclear explosive device, unless approved by the Joint Commission for non-nuclear purposes and subject to monitoring. 82.4.

Designing, developing, fabricating, acquiring, or using explosively driven neutron sources or specialized materials for explosively driven neutron sources.

Designing, developing, fabricating, acquiring, or using explosive diagnostic systems (streak cameras, framing cameras and flash x-ray cameras) suitable for the development of a nuclear explosive device, unless approved by the Joint Commission for non-nuclear purposes and subject to monitoring.

Designing, developing, fabricating, acquiring, or using explosively driven neutron sources or specialized materials for explosively driven neutron sources.

Designing, developing, fabricating, acquiring, or using explosively driven neutron sources or specialized materials for explosively driven neutron sources.

And the reason that the items in “Section T” cannot be verified is something many of us already knew, but team Obama and Ben Rhodes lied about; the Iranians won’t let the IAEA into military sites where the above work would be happening. Even before the deal was done, the AP reported a side deal allows Iran to do its own inspections in the Parchin military base. Beyond Parchin Iran has said more than once the deal does not require them to allow inspectors into military facilities, making it functionally impossible to verify. The U.S. considers the deal unenforceable under that interpretation.

Beyond “Section T” and the military bases, there are other recent revelations which speak to the fact that the JCPOA is not the U.S.’s national security interest – it enables Iran to do too much, and doesn’t stop it from doing enough. The examples below all occurred since the last time the JCPOA was certified in July:

The President has plenty of evidence to explain why the deal is not in the best interests of the country, and sources say that his entire senior national security team believes that this “middle-of-the-road” (decertifying but not pulling out) approach is the best option for America’s security, to have any chance to improve the horrid JCPOA that Barack Obama committed this country to, while maintaining our key overseas relationships.