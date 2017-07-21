On the heels of its spectacular flagship J-Biz Expo and Business Conference, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting another spectacular business networking event on September 15th, 2017. The “NYC Business Conference and Expo” will be held at the prestigious New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, in conjunction with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, a networking behemoth that serves over 30,000 business and civic leaders spanning the general New York business world.

The NYC Business Conference and Expo is geared towards businesses that are based in the New York region, as well as businesses based anywhere in the world that focus on the New York regional market. The combined networks of the Greater New York Chamber and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber, free admission and the event’s central location, ensure that there will be a very significant number of exhibitors and attendees at the event.

The Expo is geared to help businesses of all sizes, in all industries, advance and succeed – with table exhibits starting as low as $600!

In addition to the general B2B expo, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its own business conference at the event, with no admission cost. The conference will feature some of the most knowledgeable and intriguing business speakers out there. They include attorney, investor and motivational speaker Charlie Harary; Chaim Shapiro M.Ed. of Touro College; David Konigsberg a Google presenter and CRO of Optimal Targeting; and Nathan Renov of Pearl, Cohen, Zedek, Latzer, Baratz LLP law firm. They will tackle general business topics, as well as specific areas such as Google optimization, LinkedIn and intellectual property.

Dave Rosen, Chairman of the Chamber’s Small Business Alliance (SBA) and manager of Four Corners restaurant chain, will share insight on managing and growing your business. Mr. Rosen’s skills earned renown during his decade as a Manager at many Starbucks branches, which saw phenomenal growth. He was summoned by CEO Howard Schultz to share his secrets with other managers. Many of Mr. Rosen’s innovations, such as selling bananas and personalizing cups, are now universal at Starbucks.

The event, on a Friday, takes place from 9:00 am through 3:00 pm, leaving attendees and exhibitors from throughout the region ample time to return home before Shabbos. Those who would like to exhibit for just part of the day are welcome as well.

Reservations for both attendance and exhibition can be made online, in a very easy and user friendly manner. It would be wise to make your reservations early for the best spots on the floor!

For more information about the event and/or to make reservations, please visit https://www.ojcnycexpo.com/