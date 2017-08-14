Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

United Hatzolah volunteers raced to the scene of the Coca Cola Bridge near the Ramat Elchanan neighborhood in Bnei Brak on Monday evening after receiving reports the well-known pedestrian bridge had collapsed.

The bridge, which spans Highway 4, dropped on top of a truck that was passing beneath the structure when it collapsed, trapping the driver.

Volunteers said the trapped truck driver was conscious, according to United Hatzolah spokesperson Raphael Poch, “but his exact medical condition and status is unknown.

IDF Rescue and Home Front Command units are on the scene.

This is a developing story.