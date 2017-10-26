Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Is Silence Golden ?

‘Iyov, Who Was Silent …’

(Sanhedrin 106a)

Our Gemara relates that Pharaoh had three advisers whom he consulted on how to deal with the increasing Israelite population. Bilaam advised him to drown all Jewish males, Iyov was silent, and Yisro fled.

Bilaam, for his wicked counsel, was slain during the Israelite battle against Midian (Bamidbar 31:8). Iyov, for his silence, was punished through (constant physical) suffering. Yisro, for fleeing, was rewarded with descendants who sat on the Sanhedrin.

Measure For Measure

The Aruch La’ner (ad. loc.) explains that Iyov’s suffering was a fitting punishment for his sin. Our sages (Sotah 8b) explain that G-d rewards as well as punishes an individual measure for measure. This, of course, is reflected both in one’s behavior toward G-d as well as toward man (ibid., 9b). The Aruch La’ner explains that since Iyov failed to cry out in protest over the ruthless decree, he was inflicted with suffering which caused him to cry out in agonizing pain.

Dealing With The Futile

The Brisker Rav, Rabbi Velvel Soloveitchik (Kisvei Ha’griz – on Sotah 11 – first edition, 53), asks why Iyov was punished so harshly. Presumably he remained silent since he saw that Yisro’s protests made no impression on the evil Pharaoh. What was wrong, then, with him remaining silent? The Brisker Rav answers that Iyov’s silence represented indifference, a lack of empathy for another’s pain. And since he felt no pain for another’s suffering, G-d made him experience pain himself. Even if crying out on behalf of the Israelites might not have alleviated their plight, it would have demonstrated compassion and regard for their pain as if it were his own.