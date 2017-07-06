Photo Credit: Courtesy Aaron Klein

UNESCO’s Anti-Israel Resolution Is Riddled With Lies

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Tuesday passed a highly biased anti-Israel resolution regarding Jerusalem’s Old City and its ancient walls.

Below, in no particular order, are four outrages inside the brief text of the Jordanian-sponsored resolution, affirmed by the UN body’s World Heritage Council:

1) The resolution refers to the Old City of Jerusalem as “occupied territories” and claims that Israel is the “occupying power” there.

This would scandalously make Israel the “occupying power” over the Temple Mount and Western Wall and implies that the Palestinian Authority, which never had a state or legal entity in Jerusalem (or the West Bank, for that matter) is the rightful authority over the ancient city of Jerusalem.

Jordan illegally occupied and annexed eastern Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, from 1948 until Israel captured the lands in a defensive war in 1967.

2) The text refers to “East Jerusalem,” a nonexistent entity.

In reality, Jerusalem is one city; there is no East Jerusalem. The term is largely utilized to claim that Israel is occupying “East Jerusalem,” referring to the eastern sections of the city, which should supposedly become part of a future Palestinian state.

Jews maintained a historic presence in Jerusalem, including in the eastern sections, until they were forced to leave the Old City en masse in 1948 and eastern Jerusalem fell under illegal Jordanian occupation.

3) UNESCO demanded that Israel cease excavations in its own capital.

UNESCO seems to fear excavations in these areas because they routinely uncover archaeological evidence further tying Jews to Jerusalem. For example, discoveries at the City of David, an archeological site just outside the Temple Mount, have unearthed the core of ancient Jerusalem, including Hezekiah’s Tunnel, evidence of the Gihon Spring, Jewish Temple artifacts, Temple purifying pools, and more.

The resolution also ignored the Palestinians’ history of destroying Jewish artifacts discovered in Jerusalem digs.

4) The resolution maintains the “Old City of Jerusalem and its Walls on the List of World Heritage in Danger.”

Israel is the only country in the Middle East that guarantees freedom of worship for all religions. UNESCO is farcically labeling the Old City as being in “danger” when Israel is well-known to responsibly protect the integrity of the city and its sites.

UNESCO, meanwhile, had nothing to say when the Palestinians repeatedly set fire to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem, causing severe damage to the revered burial place, considered Judaism’s third holiest site. The Palestinians also famously painted the dome of the tomb green and burned down a yeshiva at the location, events also ignored by UNESCO.

The UN body was notably silent when Palestinian gangs in 2015 utilized the Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s declared third holiest site, as a staging base to attack Israeli security forces.

And UNESCO was absent from the debate when Fatah terrorists fleeing an Israeli anti-terror operation in 2002 holed themselves up inside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem for 39 days, where they took priests and nuns hostage. According to reports, the jihadists defiled the church and left the traditional birthplace of Jesus in shambles.

The Times, Sponsor Of Assassination Play,

Is Shocked By Trump’s Tweet

The New York Times is reporting on “criticism, disbelief and dumbfoundedness” in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tweet on Sunday in which the president is depicted wrestling and punching a figure whose head has been replaced with the CNN logo.

Times’ personalities condemned the tweet as, among other things, a “call for violence against the media,” and said it was “unseemly that the president would attack journalists for doing their jobs, and encourage such anger at the media.”

Unmentioned by the newspaper is that The Times stood by its decision to back the controversial production of “Julius Caesar” in Central Park in which Caesar was glaringly depicted as a Trump-like figure being brutally assassinated by Roman senators.

For those who doubted the play’s intent, the production also featured Calpurnia, Caesar’s wife, speaking with a Slavic accent resembling that of First Lady Melania Trump.

The Times continued to back the play even after companies like Delta Air Lines, American Express, and Bank of America pulled their sponsorship following public outcry.

“As an institution that believes in free speech for the arts as well as the media,” The Times said in a statement, “we support the right of the Public Theater to stage the production as they choose.”