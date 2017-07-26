Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Seize the moment is an expression that is used to express the need to take action. The ‘moment’ can be one of a spiritual nature or a physical matter.

Most of us go through life in a pretty mechanical way. We wake up, we pray, we eat, go to work or to learn and so forth. This is not to say that we are not doing important things every day. However most of us get set in our ways and do things routinely. If I were to seize the moment in a spiritual sense that would entail becoming aware of the messages that I am being sent every day. How often during the course of a regular day do I look around and actually see those messages. It might be an elderly person needing help to cross the street, it might be holding the door open for someone whose arms are full, or giving a smile and a good word to the bus driver, or taxi man. Throughout our day G-d sends us so many opportunities in small ways that are actually helping us get through this world with the most ‘Brownie points.’ One might think that in order to do good deeds every day we have to volunteer in the community or visit the sick in the hospital, or give large charitable donations. All of these are, of course, wonderful things, but we shouldn’t confuse them with our daily mission, which is not time consuming. All of us have different assignments that were assigned to us as we were entering this world. G-d speaks to us in his own language. Our job is to open our hearts and ask Him to help us see all the little moments he is sending us. If we seize them we will feel connected to Him and know that we are going in the right direction.

No one knows how many years he is given on this earth. If a person were to know when their time is up they would live differently. Many holy scholars have written that a soul that has left this world would do anything to be able to come back even just for a few moments to do one more good deed. How fortunate we are that we don’t have to leave this world to do more. We can open our eyes and thoughts to what is going on around us in our mechanical day and literally seize the moments.

This can also touch our hearts on a physical level as well. Many people might have opportunities that come their way, be it a better job, a better home or neighborhood. Others might want to go back to school and get a degree or just enrich their knowledge. But sometimes we don’t have enough confidence to make the move or the change. So we simply stay put in what is familiar rather than make any change. This can be especially true for Jews all over the world who always dream of going home to Israel, but never find the timing to be right. The right moment for every move is there, our work is to hear it and to seize it. G-d can send us many messages, our choice is to listen to them and to take action. Some people settle into a dormant lifestyle and can’t seem to get out of it. I am not saying that people are not doing enough. I am simply suggesting that for the many people who might feel stuck and want to make a change, seizing the moment is the way to go. Opportunities are always arising. Listen to the sounds and movements around you. You are never alone. Don’t be afraid to act upon what is sent your way.