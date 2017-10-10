Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXVII No. 41 5778

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

October 13, 2017– 23 Tishrei 5778

6:00 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:58 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 7:29 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Bereshis

Weekly Haftara: Koh Amar (Ashkenazim: Isaiah 42:5-43:10; Sefardim: Isaiah 42:5-21)

Daf Yomi: Sanhedrin 89

Mishna Yomit: Sukkah 3:13-14

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 245:3-5

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Teshuvah chap. 1-3

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:15 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:53 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 6:18 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Today, the 2nd day of Yom Tov, is Simchas Torah.

Friday morning: Shacharis – as yesterday, Shalosh Regalim. The kohanim ascend to the duchan during the chazzan’s repetition of the Shacharis Shemoneh Esreh. (The Levi’im, or where there are no Levi’im, the firstborn, wash the hands of the kohanim before the chazzan reaches Retzeh. We do not say Vesei’arev, we do not say Ribbono Shel Olam or Yehi Ratzon. Chazzan and congregation continue with whole Hallel. Chazzan concludes with Kaddish Tiskabbel.

Those who are so honored each read aloud a pasuk in Ata Horeisa – and then we remove all the Sifrei Torah from the Ark. We now begin the Hakafos circling of the bimah – we go around it seven times in joyous dance.At the conclusion of Hakafos we read in Parashas Vezos HaBeracha (Devarim 33:1 – 33:26). We divide the parasha into five aliyos, and we continuously call people (some congregations set the Sifrei Torah at different tables and read from each in order to assure in a quicker fashion that all have their aliyos ) – repeating the order of the keriah many times until all members of the congregation have been called.

We then call the individual who was honored with Chassan Kol Hane’arim. He recites the berachos with all of the children present under the canopy (or tallis). He is followed by the Chassan Torah, who completes the year’s Torah reading (from Devarim 33:27-34:12) to the end of Parashas Vezos HaBeracha.

We call the Chassan Bereishis, who reads from Parashas Bereishis (Bereishis 1:1-2:3). Following the hagbaha and placing the Sifrei Torah on the bima, the ba’al keriah recites half-Kaddish.

We finally call the Maftir who reads from Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 29:35 – 30:1) and also reads the Haftara (Yehoshua 1:1-18).

We then say Ashrei and Sissu vesimchu beSimchas Torah; many add Hiskabtzu and Agil Ve’esmach.

We now return the Sifrei Torah to the Ark and the chazzan recites half-Kaddish.

Mussaf: in both the silent Shemoneh Esreh and the chazzan’s repetition, the tefilla is for Shalosh Regalim – all references, again, are to Shemini Atzeres. We do not duchan at Musaf, as we had already done so during Shacharis. Chazzan then concludes with Kaddish Tiskabbel. This is followed by Ein KeElokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom (some congregations add An’im Zemiros) and the respective Kaddish recitations.

Mincha: Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim. Everything follows as yesterday.

As today is also erev Shabbos and we had made an Eruv Tavshilin prior to Yom Tov, we make all necessary perparations for Shabbos during Yom Tov prior to Shabbos. We must take care, as opposed to Yom Tov, to light Shabbos candles – from an existing flame – not later than the times listed for each locality (6:00 p.m. E.D.T., N.Y.C.). Negligence in this regard can lead to an Issur de’Oraitha – a Biblical violation.

This Shabbos, Shabbos Bereishis, is Shabbos Mevarchim, Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan is two days – this coming Friday and Shabbos. The molad is Friday afternoon, 12 minutes and 17 chalakim (a chelek is 1/8 of a minute) past 12:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem). All Shabbos tefillos as usual except we do not sayTzid’kosecha.

We do not say Tachanun until after Rosh Chodesh (2 Marcheshvan).

Rosh Chodesh, Thursday eve: At Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. [However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night].

Rosh Chodesh, Friday Morning – see next week’s luach.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142 –Y.K.