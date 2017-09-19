Photo Credit: Jewish Press

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

September 22, 2017 – 2 Tishrei 5778

6:34 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 7:32 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:03 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Ha’azinu

Weekly Haftara: Shuva Yisrael (Hosea 14:2-10, Joel 2:11-27, Micah 7:18-20)

Daf Yomi: Sanhedrin 68

Mishna Yomit: Yoma 7:5 – 8:1

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 227:1-3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Avel chap. 12-14

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:54 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:45 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 6:52 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Friday morning, second day Yom Tov: The chazzan dons a kittel – in some congregations all congregants don a kittel as well. We then recite the usual tefillos in the Machzor, Korbanos, Kaddish Tiskabbel. Pesukei DeZimra is said slowly and with much concentration. At Nishmas (if there are separate chazzanim for Shacharis and Pesukei DeZimra – the second chazzan begins with HaMelech, then Yishtabach, Shir Hama’alos and half-Kaddish.

Barechu followed by Birkas Kerias Shema – Yom Tov Shemoneh Esreh as the day before. Following the silent Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan repeats the Shemoneh Esreh with Piyyutim as found in the Machzor. We say Avinu Malkenu. The chazzan recites Kaddish Shalem (full Kaddish).

(Nusach Sefarad now recite the Shir Shel Yom and Le David Hashem Ori followed by their respective Kaddish recitals).

As we remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark, we recite Ein Kamocha (Sefarad add Ata Horeisa), the 13 Middos and the prayer Ribbono Shel Olam, Berich Shemeh, Shema Yisrael and Echad Hu Elokeinu (we add Kadosh VeNora Shemo).

We call up five Aliyos to the Torah and we read in Parashas Vayera (Bereishis 22), and the ba’al keriah recites half-Kaddish. For Maftir we read again in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 29:1-6). The Maftir reads the Haftara, Matza Chen BaMidbar (Yirmiyahu 31). In the blessing for the Haftara, as we did yesterday, we add Yom HaZikaron Hazeh, and conclude with Mekaddesh Yisrael VeYom HaZikaron.

Tekias Shofar: (similar to the first day) We prepare for the sounding of the shofar. It is customary to appoint a makri, a scholarly individual who calls out the tekios for the ba’al tekiah. In preparation, the congregation says La’menatze’ach Livnei Korach Mizmor 7 times – followed by Min Hameitzar and Koli Shamata – an acrostic of Kra Satan (lit. tear Satan, destroy the prosecuting angel).

The ba’al tekiah recites the blessing Lishmo’a Kol Shofar and Shehecheyanu (he bears in mind the intention to fullfill the requirement for all the congregants). He then sounds the following blasts: Tekiah, Shevarim-Teruah, Tekiah – three times; Tekiah, Shevarim, Tekiah – three times; and Tekiah Teruah Tekiah – three times, for a total of 30 blasts. We do not interrupt with any conversation during the shofar blasts. We then recite Ashrei ha’am yod’ei [t]eruah followed by Ashrei, LeDavid Mizmor etc. We return the Sifrei Torah to the Ark.

Musaf: (Similar to the first day) The chazzan recites the prayer Hineni, followed by half-Kaddish. Chazzan and congregation say the silent Shemoneh Esreh as found in the Machzor (Nusach Sefarad, at the appropriate breaks in the silent Shemoneh Esreh – at Malchuyos, Zichronos and Shofaros – blow a total of 30 additional blasts. Ashkenaz do not blow the shofar during the silent Shemoneh Esreh).

The chazzan repeats the Shemoneh Esreh, and we interrupt at Malchuyos, Zichronos and Shofaros and blow 30 additional blasts in the same order (Tashrat, Tashat, Tarat). The congregation recites Hayom haras olam and in Areshes conclude with the proper textual variant for each – Malchuyosenu the first time, Zichronoseinu the second time, and Shofroseinu the third time.

The Levi’im (or in their absence, the firstborn) wash the hands of the Kohanim in preparation of their ascending the Duchan. At the conclusion of the Shemoneh Esreh repetition, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel. In the middle, before the words Tiskabbel… are uttered, the ba’al tekiah blows 10 blasts of the shofar.

We conclude the Tefilla with Ein KeElokeinu and Aleinu and their respective Kaddish recitals (congregations that did not say the Shir shel Yom and LeDavid Hashem Ori after Shacharis do so now, each followed by its respective Kaddish.)

We conclude with 30 final blasts of the shofar (according to Minhag Ashkenaz. Minhag Sefarad need not blow any additional blasts as they blew those 30 blasts during the silent Shemoneh Esreh) to complete the full count of 100 blasts of the shofar.

Many congregations conclude the service with the chanting of Adon Olam.

Following the Seudas Yom Tov we return to the synagogue for Mincha – no reading of the Torah. The text of the Shemoneh Esreh is found in the Machzor, followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom (Mourner’s Kaddish). Since it is Erev Shabbos, we do not say Avinu Malkenu.

Friday evening: Since this evening is Shabbos, we take care to light candles – from an existing flame – no later than the proper time (6:34 p.m. NYC E.D.T.)

This Sabbath is commonly referred to as Shabbos Shuva, either due to its unique position during the days of repentance between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, or because of the Haftara “Shuva Yisrael’‘ (Hosea 14:2-10; Joel 2:15-27 – some add Micah 7:18-20), which we read on this Sabbath. Some refer to it as Shabbos Teshuva.

We recite the usual Shabbos prayers with all the textual changes and additions for Aseres Yemei Teshuva (HaMelech Hakadosh replaces HaKel Hakadosh, Zochrenu LeChayyim is added, etc.). Friday night Kabbalas Shabbos, Ashkenaz abbreviate the Tefilla and start from Mizmor Shir L’Yom HaShabbos (Tehillim 92), Sefard also abbreviate, but begin at Mizmor L’David (Tehillim 29) and chant the first two and last two stanzas of L’cha Dodi. There are different customs as regards the recitation of Bameh Madlikin and Kegavana, respectively, most do not say.

It is traditional for the rabbi to deliver a special Shabbos Shuva derasha consisting of Halacha and Aggada matters.

Motza’ei Shabbos: Usual Maariv with all the textual changes and additions for Aseres Yemei Teshuva, we do say Vi’yehi Noam ve’Atah Kadosh. If the sky is clear, we may recite Kiddush Levana, though most have the custom to wait to do so on Motza’ei Yom Kippur.

Sunday is Tzom Gedalia – a public fast instituted by our sages due to the assassination of Gedalia ben Achikam, the Judean governor of Eretz Yisrael appointed by the Babylonians, and its significance in our subsequent dispersal in the Diaspora. Fast begins at 5:33 a.m., N.Y.C., E.D.T.

We rise early for Selichos as on all the Days of Awe. At Shacharis we include all the textual changes as found in our Siddurim and add, in the Reader’s repetition, Anenu as well. We conclude the repetition with Avinu Malkenu, Tachanun and half-Kaddish.

We remove a Torah scroll from the Ark and call three Aliyos. We read “VaYechal Moshe” from Parashas Ki Tissa (Shemos 32:11-14, 34:1-10), the standard Torah reading for all public fast days, and we conclude as usual.

Mincha: we recite Ashrei, the chazzan says half-Kaddish. We take out a Sefer Torah from the Ark and call three Aliyos and again read, as in the morning, “VaYechal Moshe” from Parashas Ki Tissa. The third Aliyah also serves as the Maftir, who reads Dirshu Hashem (Isaiah 55:6-56:8), the usual Haftara for fast days. We conclude as usual with the blessings of the Haftara.

We return the Torah scroll to the Ark and all say the silent Shemoneh Esreh with all textual inclusions as well as Anenu in Shema Kolenu.

In Reader’s repetition, Anenu is said between Go’el and Rophei cholei amo Yisrael. We conclude as usual.

Maariv is usual weekday tefilla with inclusion of all textual changes for Aseres Yemei Teshuva – HaMelech Hakadosh etc.

Fast ends (earliest zman) 7:19 p.m. (N.Y.C. E.D.T.).

During the week between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur we perform the kapparos (atonement) ritual by making a substitute offering to Hashem. This is customarily done with a live chicken, but a live fish may also be used, and one can even give money for charity. The text of the accompanying prayer is found in the Yom Kippur Machzor.