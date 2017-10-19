Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXV No. 43 5778

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

October 20, 2017– 30 Tishrei 5778

5:49 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:49 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 7:19 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Noach

Weekly Haftara: Hashamayim Kis’i (Isaiah 66:1-24)

Daf Yomi: Sanhedrin 96

Mishna Yomit: Sukkah 5:2-3

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 249:3 – 250:1

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Tefillah and Birkas Kohanim chap. 8-10

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:22 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 7:162a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:58 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 6:07 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Today is Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan (Rosh Chodesh is 2 days, Friday and Shabbos). Friday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. Following chazzan’s repetition we say half-Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah from the Ark. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Baal Keriah recites half-Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Ark, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach – the chazzan recites half-Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Mussaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half-Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Friday evening, Kabbalas Shabbos and the usual Maariv tefilla with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. If one forgot to say Ya’aleh VeYavo – at Maariv only one does not repeat. (The Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, explains this as due to the fact that we do not sanctify the new month at night – and this rule applies even when Rosh Chodesh is two days.)

Shabbos morning: Shacharis is usual Shabbos tefilla with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh as well as in the chazzan’s repetition, followed by half-Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We remove two Torah scrolls from the Ark and in the first we read the weekly portion of Noach and call seven Aliyos. We then call the Maftir and read from the second Sefer Torah in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:9-15). We then read the Haftara, Hashamayim Kis’i (Yeshayahu 66:1-24). We say Yekum Purkan, we do not say Av HaRachamim, nor is there Hazkaras Neshamos, but we continue with Ashrei. We return the scrolls to the Ark and the chazzan says half-Kaddish.

Mussaf: Instead of Tikkanta Shabbos we substitute Ata Yatzarta and in the Korbanos (sacrifices) we mention both Shabbos and Rosh Chodesh; after chazzan’s repetition, Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after Shacharis.

Mincha is usual Shabbos tefilla. We include Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. We do not say Tzidkas’cha. Maariv is the usual Motza’ei Shabbos tefilla.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by may congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.