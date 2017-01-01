John Kerry, US Secretary of State: Living in a Self-Imposed Bubble







UNRWA Lessons

Photo Credit: Youtube Screenshot



The US State Department funds, to the tune of half a billion dollars a year, a Palestinian Authority/ UNRWA educational curriculum based upon the RIGHT OF RETURN, an ideology which indoctrinates half a million Arab school children who learn in UNRWA schools to conquer Palestine, all of Palestine, by force of arms.

Yet the US secretary of state had the audacity, on December 28, 2016, to pontificate for one hour and eleven minutes, during which advanced the notion the PLO and Arab League implicit recognize Israel, as if he does not know that the PLO never canceled its covenant and remains in a full state of war with Israel, albeit in stage…as if he does not know that the Arab League conditions for a peace with Israel involve conditions that no Israeli government can ever accept- relinquishment of control of the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem and the recognition of the principle of Arab right of return to Arab villages that existed before 1948.

The US secretary of State knows full well that neither the Saudis nor the Arab League are ready to cancel their full state of war with Israel, as declared in 1948.

Any journalist or diplomat can call the embassies of the Arab league and the Saudi Kingdom and ask if they maintain their war with Israel.

I often call both embassies and get a clear answer: Their war with Israel continues.

The Secretary of State does not know that?

Remember: Saudi Arabia is the only Arab state that attacked Israel in 1948 which never agreed to a cease fire.

And what about the PA/UNRWA war education system? I am not referring to ‘instances” of incitement. The question concerns the entire school curriculum imposed on Palestinian Arab school children by the PA and UNRWA, with the generous funding of the US and other Western nations. Does the US Secretary of State not know about the US funded PA/UNRWA curriculum which rejects the notion of a Jewish and Arab State living side by side?

In July 2015, I met with the highest policy official who advises the US Secretary of State, the man who oversees matters dealing with PA and UNRWA.

He looked me straight in the eye and said that the PA school books used by UNRWA advance peace and reconciliation.

Following that meeting, I asked Israeli and Arab experts to purchase, translate and evaluate all of the school books used in the PA and UNRWA schools.

Their work confirmed there had been no change whatsoever in the PA/UNRWA school books of war. We shared our findings with the US embassy in Tel Aviv in January, 2016.

Yet when these Israeli and Arab experts arrived to brief staff of the Middle East subcommittee in the US House of Representatives in March 2016, the US state department issued a statement which repeated the notion that the US evaluated the textbooks used to educate the next generation of Arab school children in US funded schools had been vetted by the US government that PA/UNRWA school books advance peace.

However, representatives of US AID, which administers funds for PA and UNRWA schools, met with us in August 2016 and made it clear that they never examine the school books used in these schools.

Indeed, we have letters from US AID on file from 2004 and 2009 which clearly state that the US builds their schools and that it is not in their mandate to examine their curriculum.

So there you have it.

It would seem that the US secretary of state functions in a self-imposed bubble, which ensures that the czar of US foreign policy has no idea what he is talking about when he assures the world that the PLO, working through the PA, aims to coexist with the state of Israel, side by side.

Important background material:

http://israelbehindthenews.com/?s=palestinian+education

http://www.cfnepr.com/205640/%D7%A1%D7%A8%D7%98%D7%99%D7%9D

About the Author: David Bedein is Bureau Chief of Israel Resource News Agency, presenting news items and analyses not often seen in your standard mainstream electronic or print media, even if you live in the Middle East.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: