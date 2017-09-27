Photo Credit: Google Maps

The 3 Israelis murdered this morning by a Palestinian terrorist have not yet been buried and Abbas’ Fatah Movement is already celebrating the killings. Right after this morning’s terror attack in Har Adar northwest of Jerusalem, where terrorist Nimr Mahmoud Ahmed Al-Jamal shot and murdered an Israeli border police officer, two security guards and wounded another Israeli, Fatah’s Nablus Branch hurried and glorified the attack and the terrorist’s “Martyrdom” with this post on Facebook: “What is the homeland? It is the longing to die in order to return the right and the land that were stolen. A morning scented with the fragrance of the Martyrs (Shahids).” [Facebook page of the Fatah Movement – Nablus Branch, Sept. 26, 2017] On its official page, Fatah honored the killer by posting his picture, calling the attack “an operation” and the murderer a “Martyr”: Posted text: “The one who carried out the operation in Jerusalem (sic., Har Adar) is Martyr (Shahid) Nimr Mahmoud Ahmed Al-Jamal.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 26, 2017] Fatah’s referring to the terrorist murderer as a Shahid (Martyr), is the highest praise that Fatah could give. Defining the terrorist as a “Shahid” means that he “died for Allah.” Fatah is telling Palestinians that murdering Israelis is something that their god, Allah, desires, and for which the “Martyr” will be rewarded in Heaven.

Mahmoud Abbas’ advisor on religious affairs, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, has explained the value of being a Shahid – “Martyr”:

Advertisement

“After prophecy and righteousness there is no status Allah has exalted more than Shahada (Martyrdom)… The Shahid has merit with Allah, a merit that no one else has… The Shahid – his sins are forgiven with the first gush of his blood from his wound… The Shahid advocates on behalf of 70 members of his family, and saves them all from hell. The Shahid lives together with the prophets and the righteous ones… We will never reach the level of the prophets. We won’t. So let us reach the level of the Shahids.” [Official PA TV, Nov. 8, 2013] By saying that this terrorist and all murderers of Israelis who are killed during their attack are Shahids, the Palestinian Authority and Fatah are defining the ongoing Palestinian attacks against Israelis as part of a religious war for Allah. Former Israeli Minister of Interior Gideon Sa’ar responded to the murder with the following tweet: “The truth must be said: There is no greater encouragement of terror than the Palestinian Authority’s generous policy of allowances for the terrorists and their families.” [Twitter account of Gideon Sa’ar, Sept. 26, 2017] Palestinian Media Watch has exposed that that the PA pays salaries to terrorists and to families of the so-called “Martyrs.” According to PA regulations, the murderer’s family will immediately receive a 6,000 shekel grant and an additional 2,600 shekels each month for life, based on the following formula: 1,400 shekels each month – base allowance; 400 shekels additional each month for each wife; 200 shekels additional each month for each child. This terrorist had one wife and four children so his family will receive 2,600 shekel every month for life.

In addition to glorifying the killer, Fatah threatened Israel with more violence, and justified the murders, blaming Israel for Palestinian terror: Posted text: “Fatah: Israel alone bears responsibility for the Palestinian responses to the occupation’s crimes against the members of our people.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 26, 2017] The post quoted a threat of more violence by the head of the Communications Office of the Fatah Movement’s Mobilization and Organization Commission Munir Al-Jaghoub: “If it [Israel] continues its incessant aggression against the Palestinian people, it can only expect more violence.” Among the alleged crimes, Al-Jaghoub mentioned, is the fact that Jews visit the Temple Mount, in his words: “ The incessant invasions by the herds of settlers of the Al-Aqsa Mosque plazas,” and the libelous claim that Israeli forces “ murder of Palestinians in cold blood at its checkpoints.” In an informative report, WAFA, the official PA news agency, presented the killer as an innocent Shahid – Martyr, writing that: “A young Palestinian died as a Martyr” and that “3 Israelis were killed… in a shooting operation,” as if this was something that just happened regularly: Headline: “A young person died as a Martyr, 3 Israelis were killed, and a fourth [Israeli] was wounded in a shooting operation in Jerusalem” “A young Palestinian died as a Martyr (Shahid), 3 Israelis were killed, and a fourth [Israeli] was wounded in a shooting operation in Jerusalem (sic., Har Adar). A spokeswoman of the occupation police announced this morning (Tuesday) that 3 occupation soldiers, of ‘the border police,’ were killed, and a fourth soldier was shot and wounded by a young Palestinian at the gate of the Har Adar settlement.” [WAFA, official PA news agency, Sept. 26, 2017] The following are longer excerpts of some of the posts mentioned above:

Text posted on the official Fatah Facebook page, shortly after the shooting attack committed by terrorist Nimr Mahmoud Ahmed Al-Jamal in which he murdered 3 Israelis

Posted text: “Fatah: Israel alone bears responsibility for the Palestinian responses to the occupation’s crimes against the members of our people Head of the Communications Office of the Fatah Movement’s Mobilization and Organization Commission Munir Al-Jaghoub said that Israel alone bears responsibility for the Palestinian responses to all of the occupation’s crimes, and that if it continues its incessant aggression against the Palestinian people, it can only expect more violence. He added that the daily Israeli operations and the occupation’s violations against the members of our people everywhere are the reason for every cycle of violence. Munir Al-Jaghoub: ‘Israel must understand well the consequences of the fact that it is continuing to push towards violence, and is continuing in the policy of destroying homes, forcing the migration of [Arab] residents of Jerusalem, the incessant invasions by the herds of settlers of the Al-Aqsa Mosque plazas with the reinforcement of [Israel’s] forces, and the murder of Palestinians in cold blood at its checkpoints that are spread over the territories that were occupied in 1967.'”