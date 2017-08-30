Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

{Originally posted to the PMW website}

The PA has publicized its budget for 2017, which includes how much it will be spending on salaries to terrorist prisoners and to families of terrorist “Martyrs.” Ignoring demands to stop rewarding terror by the United States, EU countries, Israel and many others, the PA in 2017 is actually increasing significantly these outlays. The PA expenditure for salaries to terrorist prisoners has risen by a huge 13%, from 488 million shekels ($135 million) in 2016 to 550 million shekels ($158 million), and the expenditure for payments to families of “Martyrs” has gone up by 4% from 660 million shekels ($183 million) to 687 million shekels ($197 million). In 2017, the PA’s total expenditure for directly funding terror is 1.237 billion shekels or $355 million.

