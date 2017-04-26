Photo Credit: pixabay

1.  US policy toward Israel is driven by prime US national security interests and priorities, militarily and commercially.

2.  US-Israel relations have evolved into a productive two-way-street, mutually-beneficial ties, militarily and commercially.

3.  Israel is a unique national-security producer for the US, in face of the imminent threats of Iran’s Ayatollahs and Islamic terrorism, and in the attempt to bolster the pro-US Arab regimes.

4. US policy toward the proposed Palestinian state should be based on US national security interests, realizing that a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River would doom the pro-US Hashemite Jordanian regime east of the Jordan River, and consequently threaten the pro-US Arab regimes in the Arabian Peninsula.

5. The Jewish community in the US has provided a robust tailwind to the deeply-rooted affinity (since the 1620 “Mayflower”), by the American people, toward the Jewish state. Congressional legislation, enhancing US-Israel cooperation have been introduced, almost exclusively, by Christian legislators.

