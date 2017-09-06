We will have more to say next week, but it becoming clear that President Trump was on to something significant when he apportioned equal responsibility to white supremacists and far-left counter-demonstrators for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month.

It turns out that in 2016, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security both reported to the Obama administration that antifa leftist militants were looking to confront the right and were fomenting violence across America. Even Rep. Nancy Pelosi, no fan of Mr. Trump, has now taken to condemning antifa. It has also emerged that both agencies advocated that antifa be labeled “domestic terrorists.”

Advertisement

The question is, did the Obama administration downplay the information in an attempt to keep public pressure on the fringe right?

More to come.