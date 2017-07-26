Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

“Yidden, Nekama!” (Jews revenge!) – (The powerful written exhortation of a Jew in the hell of the Kovno Ghetto, written with his own blood. Famous picture taken by George Kadish)

Halamish. The latest scene of Arab monstrosity. Omar El Abid infiltrated the gated community and butchered Chaya, Yosef and Elad Salomon, may Hashem avenge their blood.

As we stare at those mind-numbing images of another blood streaked floor, stained with the life source of Jewish kedoshim murdered around the table of a Shabbat meal, we think of many things. Of barbarism run amuck. Of an evil that is hard to fathom in a land drenched with the blood of Jews. Of tragedy and stolen lives. Of death and despair and impossible heart-break.

These horrors, all courtesy of a savage Arab from Khobar who smiles from his hospital bed over his butchery. In response, we hear the same cliched responses. But what don’t we hear is any real common sense. Basic truths that need to be screamed louder than any call to prayer from a brazen Arab muezzin. A call for truth and courage. A call for the following:

Transfer: A call to throw these Arabs out of the country, not merely off the holy Temple Mount. The Temple Mount is a stage for the outrage of a fifth column living within our midst. The failure to address existential problems is why our craven leadership is ready to remove the metal detectors from the entrance to the Temple Mount. World opinion and Arab outrage take precedent over sanity. If we cannot control our holiest site, how can we protect Jewish lives. If we debate whether we should have metal detectors to prevent armed murderers from ascending Har Habayit, we have lost our minds.

Demonize the Peace Movements: The new alternative peace movements are silent on their walls today, groups such as LAVI and Alternative Action, and their "right-wing" friends who like to talk about good Arabs. During these periods of Arab violence, they retreat and wait for the storm to die before they continue with their mythos of a shared Semitic heritage. If we fail to demonize evil, we will never fight it. There is no "new generation, and there can never be another conversation."

Self-Defense: A loosening of the draconian firearm laws which could save countless lives if more Jews were armed to the teeth and trained responsibly. The institution of normal laws preserving the right of Jewish survival, and encouraging Jews to take a kill shot rather than fire in the air, whenever terror strikes.

Strong Leadership: A pipe dream in a leaderless age, but still it must be said. We have more examples of how leftwing this country is, when Shabbak and Mossad leaders speak of the need to remove the metal detectors to quell the tension. Lunacy! And to top it off, we have the debacle in Jordan where a wounded Jew is caught in a war between the arrogant Hashemite fraud and a diplomatic, reasonable Netanyahu.

Jewish Labor: A concerted effort to shut down all Arab labor and only hire Jews. If the government won't throw the Arabs out, let us starve them out. Don't hire them! Don't give them the means to eat pita and drink water!

Death Penalty: The madness of not having a death penalty is astounding. Torture this fiend until every shred of possible intel is squeezed out of him. Omar made sure that ZAKA had a big job ahead of them. We should reciprocate in kind and beat him to death with a baseball bat. Nothing can be more moral than to destroy these Amalekites.

If we don’t speak of the obvious things we need to do to stop Jews from being killed, then all the speeches and articles are meaningless. We are merely mourning the slaughtered today, and forgetting the martyred tomorrow. And mark my words: When there is a lull in violence, the simple minds amongst the nation will restart their alternative peace meetings and revisit the mythos of a shared Semitic identity. See who these people are and confront them. They and their naïve ilk, are setting the stage for the Arabs to murder Jews tomorrow. Because if we cannot identity evil, we will never be able to destroy it. We must never forget the true face of Ishmael.