NCSY’s Yarchei Kallah Program

As we report this week (see page 17), the Orthodox Union’s National Conference of Synagogue Youth just completed a five-day retreat affording more than 300 teens from public high schools the opportunity to do some serious Torah learning during their holiday break.

The innovative program not only featured classroom study but also group study, one-on one learning, and late night discussions.

NCSY programs have typically been on the cutting edge of Jewish outreach and this particular instance did not disappoint. Hopefully, the experience will spur the participants on to continue and enhance their commitment to Torah learning.

Kudos to OU and NCSY administrators and staff for yet another impressive success.

