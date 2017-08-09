The Jewish Press joins Klal Yisrael in mourning the passing, at age 96, of Rabbi Abraham Kelman, founder and dean of Prospect Park Yeshiva-Bnos Leah and the rabbi of Prospect Park Jewish Center for 67 years.

A respected Torah scholar, he authored several sefarim and was a mentor to many Jewish education professionals. He was widely known for his innovative approach to Jewish education and built Prospect Park Yeshiva-Bnos Leah into a leading educational institution.

May his memory be a blessing.