NYC Council Races

Lauri Cumbo 35th Council District

Laurie Cumbo has worked hard to get to understand the Jewish community and the issues we care about. She has developed a close relationship with the leadership at the Jewish Children’s Museum, the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council, and other Jewish organizations. She has championed significant funding for Jewish organizations in her district, for capital needs at the Museum, for social welfare services for the community, and for programming for the seniors. She also was a strong supporter of the Elie Wiesel Holocaust Survivors’ Initiative.

Chris Miao 38th Council District

A 32-year-old Chinese-born attorney, Miao argues that one way to improve the daily lives of immigrant constituents in the district would be to implement new after-school programs to give children a place to go while their parents work. He also makes the important point of the necessity of fostering relationships between immigrant communities and police officers. He’s also a strong advocate for enhancing educational opportunities and strengthening family values.

Mathieu Eugen 40th Council District

Among his many achievements, Mathieu Eugene initiated a major multi-part grant to address issues of domestic violence in the community that produced over a dozen programs, available online, on various aspects of shalom bayis, how to prevent and react to abuse, and how to preserve a marriage when abuse is not the issue. He has made an important difference while in office.

Henry Butler 41st Council District

Butler is an unrelenting advocate for adequate heath care and maximizing educational and employment opportunities, programs to meet the needs of seniors, and freeing up the flow of information citizens need to go about their daily lives

Justin Brennan 43rd Council District

Brannan is known for his selfless commitment to improving the lives of ordinary people and his belief in the efficacy of government in bringing that about. He is proud of his work on the rollout of New York City’s Pre-K for All program and believes his experience in that regard and as a staff member in various other governmental capacities well prepares him to navigate the workings of the City Council and maximize his potential for getting things done.

Chaim Deutsch 48th Council District

Even before his election, Chaim Deutsch had long been a fixture in Brooklyn as the go-to-person for those in need of help with government officials and agencies, including, importantly, law enforcement. In office he has continued in that role and his contributions to the everyday lives of countless Brooklynites has been immense.

District leaders (Manhattan) 65th AD, serving the Lower East Side, including the Grand Street Co-Ops

We strongly support the reelection of Karen Blatt and Jacob Goldman as Democratic district leaders on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Not only have they served the community well, they are also well known personalities. Ms. Blatt has put to good use her professional training in urban planning and experience gained from positions with the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation, the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission, and the NYS legislature to advance the quality of life of the community.

She is widely recognized for her commitment to public service and has served with distinction on several local governmental bodies.

Mr. Goldman has been a neighborhood advocate for two decades. Professionally he is an attorney and local businessman, the owner of LoHo Realty. He is credited with a major role in putting the Grand Street co-ops on the real estate map and otherwise contributing to positive changes in the community.

Unfortunately, there is not much information available about their opponents. It almost seems they’re hesitant to let voters know too much about themselves. We certainly know nothing of their work on behalf of the community. But what we do know is disturbing. They seem comfortable with the national anti-Israel BDS movement, the spread of sharia law, and the divisive work of the notorious anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour. Making common cause with the likes of Linda Sarsour is hardly a recommendation for office on the Lower East Side. Curiously, instead of addressing any of the issues, they spend much time in their literature attacking a Blatt/Goldman connection to Sheldon Silver. Yet Mr. Silver is legendary for the unparalleled benefits he brought to the Lower East Side during his time in elective office.

Civil Court Judge Countywide

Connie Melendez

Connie Melendez is running for civil court judge after many years of being involved in the court system in various capacities. Currently, she is the principal law clerk for New York State Supreme Court Justice Marsha Steinhardt in Kings County. In that capacity she has analyzed and resolved issues of law, procedure, and evidence arising from medical malpractice cases, negligence actions, and foreclosure matters. She has participated in negotiating the settlement of multi-million dollar cases, including brain- damage baby claims and cases involving other serious injuries.

David Pepper

David C. Pepper’s has a profound sense of how the legal system affects the lives of everyday people. He says his family instilled in him a strong work ethic and he had a series of menial after school jobs all of which have made him better able to understand the fears people have when coming into contact with the court system. He has also spent many years putting into practice his views in this regard.

Frederick Arriaga

Arriaga has presided over a domestic violence section of the Brooklyn Criminal Court, adjudicating often-contentious litigation. He has encouraged negotiated dispositions, conducted hearings and trials, and monitored defendants’ compliance with their anger management and drug and alcohol treatment programs. Prior to becoming a judge, in May 2004, Judge Arriaga was counsel to then-Brooklyn Borough President, Marty Markowitz and held a series of public positions. He is a seasoned and distinguished public servant.

Patria Frias-Colon

An experienced attorney, Frias-Colón has served as an assistant D.A. in Brooklyn and worked on the Abused Women’s Active Response Emrgency (AWARE) Program. She says she’s appeared before judges who she felt lacked the proper judicial temperament. But as Civil Court judge, she plans to draw on memories of the judges she once looked up to. “They are no-nonsense. They handle their caseload well. They allow people who come before them to be heard. That’s really the type of judge I’d like to be.” Well put.

Robin Sheares

Known around the borough as the “Community Judge,” Judge Sheares prides herself on her ceaseless efforts to get to know her constituents. Judge Sheares works tirelessly to get acquainted with the people of Brooklyn by participating in countless community outreach programs and with a style of judging that involves far more listening than speaking.

Civil Court Judge, 6th Civil Court District

Hemalee Patel

A graduate of NYU and Brooklyn Law School, Patel has been in the court system since 2001 when she began working as a law clerk to a judge. She also has been involved in many non-profit organizations such as the Westside Battered Women’s Legal Project where she provided counsel pro bono and represented women in domestic violence cases in the early ‘90s. She is eminently qualified to serve on the civil court bench.