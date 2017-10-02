Photo Credit: youtube

The High Holy Days, of course, are a time for personal reflection. We consider our successes, and our failings, and commit ourselves to doing better before G-d, family and friends in the coming year. Yet it is also a good time to think about how we can do better in business, because business, after all, is nothing more than an interaction between people. When our businesses thrive, our communities thrive. Whether you’ve had a great year in business, or not, here are a few things to consider for the New Year:

– We all give to charity – whether at a community event, to our shul or for those in need. Yet can you make tzedakah part of your business? This doesn’t mean giving away all of your hard-earned profits. It means finding ways to make giving back part of your company’s core values. Take what you already do, and incorporate it into your business. Let customers and employees identify your good work with your company’s brand. Study more – Learning is central to Judaism. Yet running a business can be all-consuming, leaving very little time for intellectual pursuits unrelated to your company. Whether it’s studying Torah, reading books about your favorite period of history or taking art classes – learning new things keeps your mind sharper and more productive and opens up new perspectives to apply to your business. When you see learning as a business objective, you’ll find the time for it.

{Joel Klein, CPBC, is a rabbi and creator/producer of BizTank, a “Shark Tank” style program designed for Jewish entrepreneurs and investors}