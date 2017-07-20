Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Dear Prime Minister Netanyahu,

As a reporter and photographer covering you over the years, I’ve had to take off shoes and belts, not to mention having all my recording and photo gear taken apart down to batteries, cables, and even nuts and bolts to get into your office and venues where you have appeared.

It’s always been done with respect and a smile by your hard working staff, and patiently endured by us harried press members.

Respectfully, if you’re going to remove the magnetometers from the Temple Mount in order to assuage Arab sentiments and endanger civilians and security personnel, perhaps you could show a magnanimous personal example and start by removing the gear installed at your own office first?

After all, a real leader would naturally strive to take the initiative and risks before his citizens and security detail – right?

Dave Bender