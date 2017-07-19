Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

BS”D

2,439 years to the destruction of the First Temple

1,949 years to to the destruction of the Second Temple

Advertisement

To the Mufti of Jerusalem,

I would like to express to you my great admiration for your stance on the principles of your religion and for not being obsequious to the authorities in your stand for the protection of Islam.

Your ruling declaring that a Muslim who passes through the metal detectors on the Temple Mount will not have his prayers accepted is a courageous ruling in light of attempts by various parties to bend your faith.

Here in Judaism there is a concept, “You don’t rush someone except for who someone who rushes,” meaning that from someone who is already doing a good thing, you can expect him to continue with another good deed.

Therefore, I urge you to expand your ruling in a way that applies not only to the Temple Mount, but also to the Tomb of the Patriarchs, which only last week UNESCO innovated it into a Muslim site. There, as is well-known, are metal detectors located in the entrance to the compound.

Your silence at the Tomb of the Patriarchs shows that even on the Temple Mount the Israeli government will eventually succeed.

It is inconceivable that Muslims will be humiliated in such a way and will have to undergo a check by the Zionist occupation regime.

After you finish dealing with the holy places, it is worthwhile to consider expanding the ruling on the same metal detectors that symbolize the occupation.

As is well known, these devices are located in all the government ministries, the Postal Authority, the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi), the hospitals and other public institutions frequented by members of the Muslim community.

How good it is that there are religious leaders like you who, through their courageous rulings, we can move forward with them towards the desired peace and quiet (as exists these days on the Temple Mount).

If you do not expand your ruling to the Tomb of the Patriarchs, then it turns out that your entire decision has no religious significance, and in short, you have become another politician and a small terrorist.

With hope of building the Temple this year and in the hope that you will soon see the face of our righteous Messiah,

Baruch Marzel

Otzma Yehudit

Hebron