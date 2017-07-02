Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The mainstream media and many others have been grilling President Trump since he signed the executive order temporarily halting citizens from seven predominantly Muslim states from entering the USA. As a result, he has been called everything from “racist to Islamophobic.”

I am a Jordanian/Palestinian Muslim, I am neither offended by the President’s actions nor am I convinced that the Executive Orders in question were specifically written to target Muslims.

First, the Executive Order designated only 7 of 56 Muslim states.

Second, the President did not pick these countries randomly because six of the seven states have one thing in common: they are failed states lacking a unified and recognized state system for processing nationalities, passports, and state documents. In other words, the country’s citizens can receive numerous passports with fake or multiple names. That means a terrorist can simply invent a name, obtain a passport and visa, and head to the US.

Third, there are numerous examples of terrorists using nefarious means to reach America’s shores – ISIS Passport Printing Press to clearly identified individuals. Take terrorist Anawr al-Awlaki a dual national of both, US, and Yemen. It’s documented that in the early 90’s, he was issued a passport using a different name, thus helping him establish a whole new, secret identity. He then used that identity to enter the US on a Fulbright scholarship for foreign students. After obtaining a college degree at taxpayers’ money as a “foreign student”, he went back to Yemen and actively supported, promoted and financed terrorist acts against America.

Fourth, the President knows these facts, and this is a sign that he is listening to his advisors and is absorbing intelligence information accurately and quickly.

It’s quite clear that the president did what his patriotic belief and position require him to do: protect Americans from harm.

With that said, if the President did want to ban a specific group of people, what would it look like, especially in a Middle Eastern country?

The 2 best examples are found in the Middle East. The first is how Arab countries treat their Palestinian and Jordanian brethren. Arab nations deny them documentation, freedom of movement, and ban their entry into their respective countries for the most frivolous of reasons. This is similar in nature to the second example, how most Arab countries ban Israeli Jews from entering their countries, while allowing Israeli Arabs to come and go. The prime example of this is found in Jordan.

To me, that is the real racism and religious discrimination, and in all honesty, comparing the President’s Executive Orders to the actions of those Arab countries do is hard for me to swallow because of how easily they violate human rights, point fingers at others and clearly support true apartheid.

With those reasons in mind, President Trump decision to institute a flight ban was the right decision in order to protect the American way of life. Trump is the first politician in memory to take immediate concrete steps to keep his campaign promises. This is what I as a Muslim, Palestinian and Jordanian recognize a great President who’s is making America great again.