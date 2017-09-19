Photo Credit: Courtesy Aaron Klein

Americans Should Live Like Israelis

In the wake of the London subways terrorist attack last week, the U.S. should immediately install metal detectors at subways, train stations, and other public transportation hubs, I suggested Sunday night on “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

I further advocated the possibility of adopting the Israeli model of posting private security guards at soft targets like movie theaters, schools, night clubs, shopping centers, and restaurants. And I urged churches and synagogues to have at least one congregant in attendance legally armed and trained in the use of firearms in the event of an attack.

“We are sitting ducks here in New York,” I stated, broadcasting from AM 970’s radio studio near Ground Zero in Manhattan. “And unless we do something about it, mark my words: we are looking at disaster.”

“The question becomes what should we do about it. I think there is one thing and one thing only. Unfortunately, to adopt the Israeli model and to do it right now before it is too late.”

I continued: “In New York, I have seen so many vulnerabilities that are waiting for devastation. We need to go on offense now. … I understand the reluctance as an American. I live in Tel Aviv for 12 years. I know what it is like. And so because we champion freedom here, we don’t exactly want to live the way I had to live. But actually you get used to it. So you go through a metal detector. And I advocate this for the entire public transportation system. We should implement metal detectors at the very least for anybody getting on a subway. Train. Whatever it is. Unfortunately, with buses it is very difficult to do that.

When it comes to protecting private soft targets, like cafes, shopping malls and nightclubs, I suggested that that a small security fee – about 25 cents – be added to customers’ bills which would go toward paying for security guards.

“Do something about it now so that I don’t have to do a broadcast in the future replaying this telling you that I told you so,” I added. “Because I did tell you so.”

Hillary Clinton’s Voodoo Temptation

Hillary Clinton was so frustrated about the infamous scandal surrounding her use of a private e-mail server that she was “tempted” to construct voodoo dolls in the images of “certain members” of the news media and Congress and then “stick them full of pins.” So Clinton wrote in her new 494-page memoir, What Happened, which was released last week.

In the book, Clinton complained that the “attacks” against her use of a private e-mail server “were untrue or wildly overstated, and motivated by partisan politics.”

She writes: “It was a dumb mistake. But an even dumber ‘scandal.’ It was like quicksand: the more you struggle, the deeper you sink. At times, I thought I must be going crazy. Other times, I was sure it was the world that had gone nuts. Sometimes I snapped at my staff. I was tempted to make voodoo dolls of certain members of the press and Congress and stick them full of pins. Mostly, I was furious at myself.”

This isn’t the first time Clinton wrote about voodoo, which Google’s dictionary defines as a “religious cult practiced in the Caribbean and the southern US, combining elements of Roman Catholic ritual with traditional African magical and religious rites, and characterized by sorcery and spirit possession.”

In her previous memoir, Hard Choices, Clinton described attending a voodoo spirit ceremony with a “voodoo priest” during her honeymoon with Bill Clinton in Haiti in 1975.

Bolton Calls On Trump To Stop Funding UNRWA

Speaking Sunday on this reporter’s talk radio program, former United States ambassador to the UN John Bolton said the Trump administration should withhold funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which ministers to Palestinian “refugees.”

Bolton argued the financing should be held back until UNRWA is abolished and any of its “legitimate functions” are absorbed into the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which attends to all refugees worldwide besides Palestinians.

“I think that UNRWA ought be abolished and it’s legitimate functions folded into the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which, as you mentioned, is the UN agency that deals with everybody else,” stated Bolton.

“It is anomalous, to say the least, that refugee status can be deemed to be inheritable. That is something that the world has never seen before. And I have seen UNRWA’s work on the ground. And it is highly politicized.”

Continued Bolton: “Its culture is very anti-Israel. It would be anti-American more visibly if we didn’t give it hundreds of millions of dollars every year. And I think the only way to shake things up is to abolish this agency and to put its functions into the High Commissioner’s office.”

According to reports, the Trump administration has pledged to continue providing the annual U.S. contribution of more than $300 million per year to UNRWA. The U.S. is UNRWA’s single largest donor.