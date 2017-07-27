Photo Credit: Aleph Beta

In this week’s parsha, Moses accuses the nation of Israel of not having faith. What? The people know firsthand about all the miracles God has done for them, how could they not have faith? Drawing on the Maharal, Rabbi Fohrman gives us a novel approach to faith, and challenges us to rise to this level of intimacy with God and with each other.

Advertisement

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Devarim, see https://goo.gl/iqKUqK
Link to last week see https://goo.gl/BTKigi

Want More?
Join our growing community: https://goo.gl/xv0UbG
Help us grow and support what we do: https://goo.gl/NRLN3d
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Aleph.Beta.Academy
Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/Alephbeta123

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUnder Cover of Night: Netanyahu Removes Last Vestige of Sovereignty from Temple Mount
Rabbi David Fohrman
Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.
Loading Facebook Comments ...