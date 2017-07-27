Photo Credit: Aleph Beta

In this week’s parsha, Moses accuses the nation of Israel of not having faith. What? The people know firsthand about all the miracles God has done for them, how could they not have faith? Drawing on the Maharal, Rabbi Fohrman gives us a novel approach to faith, and challenges us to rise to this level of intimacy with God and with each other.

Advertisement

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Devarim, see https://goo.gl/iqKUqK

Link to last week see https://goo.gl/BTKigi

Want More?

Join our growing community: https://goo.gl/xv0UbG

Help us grow and support what we do: https://goo.gl/NRLN3d

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Aleph.Beta.Academy

Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/Alephbeta123