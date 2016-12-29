AlephBeta: Parshat Miketz: Why Didn’t Joseph Write Home?



After Joseph was sold into slavery, why didn’t he ever get in touch with his father? In this video, Rabbi Fohrman will help us attempt to look at the story through Joseph’s eyes, and explore the possibility that Joseph assumed his father was in on the plot. This new perspective helps us understand Joseph, and also his unique relationship with Pharaoh, who becomes the father figure in Joseph’s life.

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

About the Author: Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.

