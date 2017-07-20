The Torah is a book of great drama, why does the narrative ends with a seemingly-unnecessary story about a random conquest of some towns? In this week and next week, Rabbi Fohrman paints a picture of epic connections to the stories of Jacob, Joseph and Judah.
This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.
For more on Matot, see https://goo.gl/BTKigi
Link to last week see https://goo.gl/55aQjx
