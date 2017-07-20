Photo Credit: alephbeta

The Torah is a book of great drama, why does the narrative ends with a seemingly-unnecessary story about a random conquest of some towns? In this week and next week, Rabbi Fohrman paints a picture of epic connections to the stories of Jacob, Joseph and Judah.

 
This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Matot, see https://goo.gl/BTKigi
Link to last week see https://goo.gl/55aQjx

Rabbi David Fohrman
Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.
