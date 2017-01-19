Shmot: If Midrash is Real, Why Isn’t It Peshat?







Photo Credit: AlephBeta



Welcome the book of Exodus! In this video, we explore the strange midrash in which the arm of Pharaoh’s daughter stretched through the river to fetch Moses. Why do the Sages tell us such an odd story? Rabbi Fohrman argues that we need to put ourselves into the eyes of Pharaoh’s daughter, and help us see that when we want to achieve something, God will help us find a way to do it.

.

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Shmot, see https://goo.gl/2ta923

Rabbi David Fohrman

About the Author: Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: