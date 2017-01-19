web analytics
January 19, 2017 / 21 Tevet, 5777
Judaism
Shmot: If Midrash is Real, Why Isn’t It Peshat?


Latest update: January 18th, 2017
Welcome the book of Exodus! In this video, we explore the strange midrash in which the arm of Pharaoh’s daughter stretched through the river to fetch Moses. Why do the Sages tell us such an odd story? Rabbi Fohrman argues that we need to put ourselves into the eyes of Pharaoh’s daughter, and help us see that when we want to achieve something, God will help us find a way to do it.

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Shmot, see https://goo.gl/2ta923

Link to last week:  https://goo.gl/QAJ8vA

Rabbi David Fohrman

About the Author: Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.


