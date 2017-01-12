web analytics
January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
Judaism
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Vayechi: Who is Joseph’s Real Father?


Latest update: January 11th, 2017
Printer-Ready Page Layout
vayechi-who-is-josephs-real-father

Photo Credit: courtesy


When Joseph agrees to bury Jacob in Canaan, Jacob bows to him in relief – why? What was Jacob worried about? In this video, the last of the book of Genesis, Rabbi Fohrman explores Joseph’s tension between his commitments to Jacob and Pharaoh, and the meaning of his choice to bury Jacob in Canaan.

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Vayechi, see https://goo.gl/Doozs1

Link to last week:  https://goo.gl/pthP9l

Want More?
Join our growing community: https://goo.gl/xv0UbG
Help us grow and support what we do: https://goo.gl/NRLN3d

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Aleph.Beta.Academy
Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/Alephbeta123
Rabbi David Fohrman

About the Author: Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Professor Gabriel Piterberg teaching against a slogan attacking his presence in class.
Israel Hating Professor Shamed over Sexual Harassment

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/judaism/parsha/the-10-minute-parsha/vayechi-who-is-josephs-real-father-2/2017/01/12/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: