Vayechi: Who is Joseph’s Real Father?

When Joseph agrees to bury Jacob in Canaan, Jacob bows to him in relief – why? What was Jacob worried about? In this video, the last of the book of Genesis, Rabbi Fohrman explores Joseph’s tension between his commitments to Jacob and Pharaoh, and the meaning of his choice to bury Jacob in Canaan.

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Vayechi, see https://goo.gl/Doozs1

About the Author: Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.

