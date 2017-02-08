Parshas Beshalach



Photo Credit: Jewish Press



Vol. LXVIII No. 6 5777

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

February 10, 2017 – 14 Shevat 5777

5:07 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:09 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:39 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Beshalach

Weekly Haftara: U’Devorah Isha (Judges 4:4-5:31; Sefardim: Judges 5:1-31)

Daf Yomi: Bava Basra 19

Mishna Yomit: Bikurim 2:8-9

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 122:3 – 123:2

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Nedarim chap. 7-9

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:04 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:33 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 5:25 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This Sabbath is referred to as Shabbos Shira – due to the Shira in Parashas Beshalach that we read this week. It is customary to stand for the Shira even in those congregations where one sits at Kerias HaTorah.

It is also customary to leave crumbs for the birds on this Sabbath as a remembrance of the manna, of which we read in this parasha.

This Shabbos is also Tu B’Shevat, the New Year for trees. There is an age-old custom (Ari’zal) to set a table with many fruits, especially of those species indigenous to Eretz Yisrael. This custom has become widely accepted today and we serve many new fruits such as figs, pomegranates and dates as well as other fruits upon which we can then recite the blessing of Shehecheyanu. We do so only on new fruits that are noticeably ripe and are suitable for eating. The rule of Shehecheyanu for a new fruit applies all year long as well (Rema, Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 225:3 and Mishna Berura ad loc.).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.

Rabbi Yaakov Klass

About the Author: Rabbi Yaakov Klass, rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is Torah Editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at yklass@jewishpress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: