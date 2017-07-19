Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXVIII No. 29 5777

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

July 21, 2017 – 27 Tammuz 5777

8:03 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:08 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:33 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Mattos-Mass’ei

Weekly Haftara: Shim’u Devar Hashem (Jeremiah 2:4-28, 3:4, 4:1-2)

Daf Yomi: Sanhedrin 5

Mishna Yomit: Pesachim 8:6-7

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 197:2-4

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Mechirah chap. 28-30 Bo chap. 3-5

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:43 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:22 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:21 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 2

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevarchim. Rosh Chodesh Av is one day, this coming Monday.

The molad is Sunday evening, 14 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18th of a minute}, past 10:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem).

Shabbos: All tefillos as usual, no hazkaras neshamos. Av HaRachamim, some don’t say while others do say due to Chodesh Av.

Rosh Chodesh Av, Sunday Evening. At Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (see Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the Chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Aleinu, and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Monday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh, half-Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah from the ark. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Ba’al Keriah recites half-Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Aron, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete La’menatze’ach, the Chazzan recites half-Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Mussaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by Chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitations (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half-Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein Ke’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by Chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in the Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Kiddush Levana: we wait until Motza’ei Tisha BeAv.

As we have now entered the Nine-Day period of mourning for the destruction of our Beth Hamikdash, we refrain from numerous activities, such as bathing with hot or cold water. We are proscribed from cutting our hair or nails. We do not launder clothing until after Tisha BeAv, nor do we eat meat or drink wine, with the exception of the Sabbath or a Seudas Mitzva such as a Bris or Siyum Masechta (see Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 549-569 for a complete review of the laws for this period).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.