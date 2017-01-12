web analytics
January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
Judaism
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Parshas VaYechi

Printer-Ready Page Layout
Weekly Luach - Shabbat Shalom

Photo Credit: Jewish Press


Vol. LXVIII No. 2                                   5777

 

New York City
CANDLE LIGHTING TIME
Jan. 13, 2017 – 15 Teves 5777
4:33 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

 

Sabbath Ends: 5:38 p.m. NYC E.S.T.
Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:05 p.m. NYC E.S.T.
Weekly Reading: VaYechi
Weekly Haftara: VaYikrevu Yemei Dovid (I Kings 2:1-12)
Daf Yomi: Bava Metzia 109
Mishna Yomit: Chalah 4:9-10
Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 102:4 – 103:1
Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Yibum v’Chalitzah chap. 3-5
Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:24 a.m. NYC E.S.T.
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m. NYC E.S.T.
Latest Kerias Shema: 9:41 a.m. NYC E.S.T.
Sunset: 4:51 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

   The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.

Rabbi Yaakov Klass

About the Author: Rabbi Yaakov Klass, rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is Torah Editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at yklass@jewishpress.com.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
President Barack Obama lines up his putt as he plays a round of golf with House Speaker John Boehner, background, Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich at the Courses at Andrews at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 18, 2011.
Historically Jewish Country Club May Revoke Complimentary Membership for Obama Over UNSC Resolution

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/judaism/weekly-luach/parshas-vayechi-6/2017/01/12/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: