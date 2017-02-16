Parshas Yisro



NYC Candle Lighting Time

February 17, 2017 – 21 Shevat 5776

5:15 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:17 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:47 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Yisro

Weekly Haftara: Bi’shenas Mos HaMelech (Isaiah 6:1-7:6, 9:5-6 Ashkenazim; Isaiah 6:1-13 Sephardim)

Daf Yomi: Bava Basra 26

Mishna Yomit: Bikurim 3:11-12

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 126:1-3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Arachin v’Charamim chap 5-7

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:56 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:28 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Rabbi Sholom Klass

