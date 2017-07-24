Home In Print From the Paper Camp Mommy – Week 5 In PrintKidzMagazinePotpourri Camp Mommy – Week 5 By Ru Friedman - 2 Av 5777 – July 24, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories Government Watch Netanyahu, Kvirikashvili Launch Talks With 2600 Years Bridging Jewish, Georgian People UN Danon Reminds UN, Halamish Terrorist Will Get Paid by Palestinian Authority Business and Economy Israel’s NeuroDerm Sold for $1.1B to Japan’s Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Jordan Netanyahu Tweets: I Promised the Security Guard We’ll Make Sure to Bring Him Home Aliyah 70 Years Later, President Rivlin Meets Passengers who Arrived on the Exodus The Temple Mount Tisha B’Av: Time to Wake Up, Make the Dream a Reality News Briefs Business and Economy IAI Signs Mega Marketing Deal With Poland’s PGZ Headline Terror Stabbing Victim in Petach Tikva Was Israeli Arab Sponsored Post This is How You Can Combat BDS [videos] Sponsored Posts Jewish Press Staff - 11 Tammuz 5777 – July 4, 2017 Recommended Today The Temple Mount Tisha B’Av: Time to Wake Up, Make the Dream a Reality Bedouin Bedouin Attack Jewish Shepherd in Benjamin Jerusalem Police Demand Traditional Jerusalem 9 B’Av Walk Be Moved, Possibly to Babylon Terrorism Former Senior Shin Bet Official: Take Down the Metal Detectors, Arrest More Instigators Something Random from the Week Goldstein on Gelt: Is There Such a Thing as Predictable Investments? Goldstein on Gelt Doug Goldstein, CFP® - 25 Tammuz 5777 – July 19, 2017